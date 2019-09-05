Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 6-8

Starting to make weekend plans? There's lots going on, from the opening of a speakeasy-style cabaret bar to a three-day honey festival to a puppy pool party.

Check out our picks for top things to do this weekend in Philly and at the Shore.

Philadelphia Honey Festival events will take place at Glen Foerd, Wyck Historic House and Bartram's Garden this weekend.

Attendees can shop local vendors for honey-based products, look inside a live beehive and watch Don Shump of Philadelphia Bee Company create a beard of bees.

The festival will kick off on Friday with a happy hour featuring music, mead and honey cocktails.

Kennett Square in Chester County is known as the Mushroom Capital of the World. On Saturday and Sunday, the borough will throw a big party to celebrate its famous crop.



There will be vendors selling mushroom dishes, an old fashioned carnival, zip-line, mushroom cook-off, classic cars and much more.

If you're headed to the Shore this weekend, check out the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational. There will be lots of delicious food offerings, plus New Jersey wineries will pour samples.

If you find a wine you like, you can purchase a bottle to take home.

Saturday is CollegeFest at Dilworth Park in front of City Hall. Students can attend the festival and also register for free admission to select museums and cultural attractions all day.

Students will be able to visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eastern State Penitentiary, Museum of the American Revolution and more.

On Saturday, Late Night Snacks will open in South Philly. Performing at the pop-up will be different artists every night – from opera singers to drag queens to cabaret stars.

The bar will only be open during Fringe Fest, so don't wait to check it out.

Clover Market's fall season kicks off on Sunday in Chestnut Hill. Shoppers can expect a mix of art, furniture, jewelry, antiques, handmade goods and vintage clothing, plus food trucks, live music and activities for kids.

Movie Tavern is bringing favorite Disney movies back to the big screen. This weekend, take the family to watch "Moana." Admission is $6 per person.



Morey's Piers in Wildwood is hosting two dog-friendly events on Sunday. First, there will be a fun run on the beach for pets and owners. After, dogs can cool down during a puppy pool party at the water park.



