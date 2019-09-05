More Events:

September 05, 2019

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 6-8

Weekend picks include four festivals, a puppy pool party and the opening of a new cabaret bar

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
CollegeFest will take place at Dilworth Park Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

This weekend, CollegeFest will take place at Dilworth Park.

Starting to make weekend plans? There's lots going on, from the opening of a speakeasy-style cabaret bar to a three-day honey festival to a puppy pool party.

Check out our picks for top things to do this weekend in Philly and at the Shore.

Tenth annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place over three days

Philadelphia Honey Festival events will take place at Glen Foerd, Wyck Historic House and Bartram's Garden this weekend. 

Attendees can shop local vendors for honey-based products, look inside a live beehive and watch Don Shump of Philadelphia Bee Company create a beard of bees.

The festival will kick off on Friday with a happy hour featuring music, mead and honey cocktails.

All the details on Kennett Square's two-day Mushroom Festival this weekend

Kennett Square in Chester County is known as the Mushroom Capital of the World. On Saturday and Sunday, the borough will throw a big party to celebrate its famous crop.

There will be vendors selling mushroom dishes, an old fashioned carnival, zip-line, mushroom cook-off, classic cars and much more.

Enjoy free wine tasting at September food truck festival in Sea Isle City

If you're headed to the Shore this weekend, check out the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational. There will be lots of delicious food offerings, plus New Jersey wineries will pour samples. 

If you find a wine you like, you can purchase a bottle to take home.

College students receive free admission to Philly museums during CollegeFest

Saturday is CollegeFest at Dilworth Park in front of City Hall. Students can attend the festival and also register for free admission to select museums and cultural attractions all day.

Students will be able to visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eastern State Penitentiary, Museum of the American Revolution and more.

Speakeasy-style cabaret bar opening in converted auto body shop

On Saturday, Late Night Snacks will open in South Philly. Performing at the pop-up will be different artists every night – from opera singers to drag queens to cabaret stars.

The bar will only be open during Fringe Fest, so don't wait to check it out.

RELATED: Fringe Festival 2019 – How to find the right shows for you, highlights, and more

Schedule for Clover Market's 2019 fall season announced

Clover Market's fall season kicks off on Sunday in Chestnut Hill. Shoppers can expect a mix of art, furniture, jewelry, antiques, handmade goods and vintage clothing, plus food trucks, live music and activities for kids.

Movie Tavern launching Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

Movie Tavern is bringing favorite Disney movies back to the big screen. This weekend, take the family to watch "Moana." Admission is $6 per person.

Doggie Dash on the beach to be followed by puppy pool party at water park

Morey's Piers in Wildwood is hosting two dog-friendly events on Sunday. First, there will be a fun run on the beach for pets and owners. After, dogs can cool down during a puppy pool party at the water park.

