January 30, 2020

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Check out these awesome events, including a two-day festival in Chestnut Hill

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Chestnut Hill on Ice weekend festival Courtesy of/Chestnut Hill Business District

This weekend is Chestnut Hill on Ice. The two-day festival includes ice sculptures, warming stations and an ice bar. For other events happening Jan. 31-Feb. 2, check out our roundup.

Who's ready for the weekend?

There's plenty going on in Philly and the nearby suburbs from Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 2. Festivals, competitions, movie marathons and more are included in our roundup below.

Read on and start making your weekend plans.

Adults-only mini golf tournament taking place at Linvilla Orchards

Prepare for a little friendly competition on Friday night in Delaware County.

The tournament for the 21-plus crowd will include challenges on the course, beer from New Jersey's Ship Bottom Brewery and prizes for winners.

Check out ice sculptures and an ice bar in Chestnut Hill

On Friday and Saturday, there will be a festival in Chestnut Hill. Visitors to the charming neighborhood can enjoy ice sculptures, fire pits, an outdoor ice bar and chili specials.

Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming

Head to the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center this weekend to escape the winter blues. In the warm, green oasis, play in a giant sandbox with your kids, relax on the grass and enjoy a cocktail or check out artwork featuring NASA imagery.

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV

Planning a Super Bowl party for Sunday? You probably already have a favorite place to pick up wings and pizza, but these eateries are offering something different for game day. 

You may discover that sushi becomes your favorite food to snack on during football.

Puppy Bowl viewing party at Devil's Den benefits Morris Animal Refuge

Before Super Bowl LIV, head to South Philly to watch the Puppy Bowl. While cheering on Team Ruff and Team Fluff, guests can enjoy hot dogs and other game day foods, plus beer, hard seltzer and cocktails.

Best Picture Weekend at Philadelphia Film Center is back

Nine movies are competing to win the Oscar for best picture. Before the awards show, you can watch all of them during an epic movie marathon. Over three days, starting Friday, the films will be screened at the Center City theater.

Time to sign up for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run lottery

This Saturday the Broad Street Run lottery opens. Sign up online and keep your fingers crossed you'll score a bib to the spring race. 

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

