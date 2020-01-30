Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Who's ready for the weekend?

There's plenty going on in Philly and the nearby suburbs from Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 2. Festivals, competitions, movie marathons and more are included in our roundup below.

Read on and start making your weekend plans.

Prepare for a little friendly competition on Friday night in Delaware County.

The tournament for the 21-plus crowd will include challenges on the course, beer from New Jersey's Ship Bottom Brewery and prizes for winners.



On Friday and Saturday, there will be a festival in Chestnut Hill. Visitors to the charming neighborhood can enjoy ice sculptures, fire pits, an outdoor ice bar and chili specials.

Head to the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center this weekend to escape the winter blues. In the warm, green oasis, play in a giant sandbox with your kids, relax on the grass and enjoy a cocktail or check out artwork featuring NASA imagery.



Planning a Super Bowl party for Sunday? You probably already have a favorite place to pick up wings and pizza, but these eateries are offering something different for game day.

You may discover that sushi becomes your favorite food to snack on during football.

Before Super Bowl LIV, head to South Philly to watch the Puppy Bowl. While cheering on Team Ruff and Team Fluff, guests can enjoy hot dogs and other game day foods, plus beer, hard seltzer and cocktails.

Nine movies are competing to win the Oscar for best picture. Before the awards show, you can watch all of them during an epic movie marathon. Over three days, starting Friday, the films will be screened at the Center City theater.



This Saturday the Broad Street Run lottery opens. Sign up online and keep your fingers crossed you'll score a bib to the spring race.

