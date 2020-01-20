Adults-only mini golf tournament taking place at Linvilla Orchards

Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County is hosting an indoor mini golf tournament for adults on Friday, Jan. 31, between 7 and 9 p.m.



The tournament for the 21-plus crowd will include prizes for winners, challenges on the course and beer from New Jersey's Ship Bottom Brewery.



Prizes and awards will be given to the first, second and third place teams, as well as the winners of most team spirit, most competitive, most creative team name and most holes in one.

Players can register for the tournament as teams of two or four. The cost is $35 for a two-person team and $70 for a four-person team. One Ship Bottom beer is included for each player.

To sign up, call (610) 876-711. Also, make sure to check out the course rules before the tournament.

7-9 p.m. | $35-$70 per team

Linvilla Orchards

137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063



