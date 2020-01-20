More Events:

Adults-only mini golf tournament taking place at Linvilla Orchards

Teams can drink beer and try to hit a hole in one

By Sinead Cummings
Teams of two or four can sign up to play in the mini golf tournament at Linvilla Orchards at the end of January.

Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County is hosting an indoor mini golf tournament for adults on Friday, Jan. 31, between 7 and 9 p.m.

The tournament for the 21-plus crowd will include prizes for winners, challenges on the course and beer from New Jersey's Ship Bottom Brewery.

RELATED: Fort Mifflin turning soldiers' barracks into the Cannonball Tavern for one night

Prizes and awards will be given to the first, second and third place teams, as well as the winners of most team spirit, most competitive, most creative team name and most holes in one.

Players can register for the tournament as teams of two or four. The cost is $35 for a two-person team and $70 for a four-person team. One Ship Bottom beer is included for each player.

To sign up, call (610) 876-711. Also, make sure to check out the course rules before the tournament.

Adults-Only Mini Gold Tournament

7-9 p.m. | $35-$70 per team
Linvilla Orchards
137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063

