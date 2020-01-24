Best Picture Weekend at Philadelphia Film Center is back

Nine movies are competing to win the Oscar for best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, coming up on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The nominees include a thriller from Korea, an adaption of a beloved book and a revision of Hollywood history.

Until the award show, it's anyone's guess which film will win, but we can select a favorite (Who else loved "Little Women?") and hope it goes home with the trophy.

If you haven't had a chance to watch all the best picture nominees yet, then clear your schedule for the Philadelphia Film Center's Best Picture Weekend.

Over three days, starting Friday, Jan. 31, the films will be screened at the Center City theater. Watching the movies back-to-back should help the audience determine how each nominee stands up against one another.

Below is the schedule for the epic movie marathon. Tickets to attend are $50 ($40 for Philadelphia Film Society members) and one free small popcorn is included each day.

Friday, Jan. 31

4 p.m. – "Marriage Story"

6:20 p.m. – Break (25 min)

6:45 p.m. – "Parasite"

9 p.m. – Break (15 min)

9:15 p.m. – "1917"

Saturday, Feb. 1

10 a.m. – "The Irishman"

1:30 p.m. – Break (30 min)

2 p.m. – "Jojo Rabbit"

3:50 p.m. – Break (25 min)

4:15 p.m. – "Little Women"

6:45 p.m. – "Joker" (35mm)

8:50 p.m. – Break (40 min)

9:30 p.m. – "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (35mm)

Sunday, Feb. 2

2:30 p.m. – "Ford v Ferrari"

Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 2

$50 pass

Philadelphia Film Center

1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

