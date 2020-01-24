More Events:

January 24, 2020

Best Picture Weekend at Philadelphia Film Center is back

Watch the best films of the year at the Center City theater over three days

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Oscars
2020 Oscar nominations Doug Peters/EMPICS/PA Images/Sipa USA

Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt star in 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.' The film was nominated for best picture. You can watch it, and the other nominees, ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Nine movies are competing to win the Oscar for best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, coming up on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The nominees include a thriller from Korea, an adaption of a beloved book and a revision of Hollywood history.

RELATED: Who will win the 2020 Oscars? Watch the award show at a party in Center City

Until the award show, it's anyone's guess which film will win, but we can select a favorite (Who else loved "Little Women?") and hope it goes home with the trophy.

If you haven't had a chance to watch all the best picture nominees yet, then clear your schedule for the Philadelphia Film Center's Best Picture Weekend.

Over three days, starting Friday, Jan. 31, the films will be screened at the Center City theater. Watching the movies back-to-back should help the audience determine how each nominee stands up against one another.

Below is the schedule for the epic movie marathon. Tickets to attend are $50 ($40 for Philadelphia Film Society members) and one free small popcorn is included each day.

Friday, Jan. 31

4 p.m. – "Marriage Story"
6:20 p.m. – Break (25 min)
6:45 p.m. –  "Parasite"
9 p.m. – Break (15 min)
9:15 p.m. – "1917"

Saturday, Feb. 1

10 a.m. – "The Irishman"
1:30 p.m. – Break (30 min)
2 p.m. – "Jojo Rabbit"
3:50 p.m. – Break (25 min)
4:15 p.m. – "Little Women"
6:45 p.m. – "Joker" (35mm)
8:50 p.m. – Break (40 min)
9:30 p.m. – "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (35mm)

Sunday, Feb. 2

2:30 p.m. – "Ford v Ferrari"

Best Picture Weekend

Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 2
$50 pass
Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Oscars Philadelphia Philadelphia Film Center Screenings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Marquand Manuel, Matt Burke may be Eagles' newest position coaches
Marquand-Manuel_012420_usat

Government

Mayor Kenney threatens to end Mummers Parade amid blackface controversy
mummers froggy car blackface

Restaurants

Circles + Squares owner opening second pizza shop in East Passyunk
Pizza Plus Gutt Opening

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have inquired about Thunder's Danilo Gallinari
012320-DaniloGallinari-USAToday

Health News

Does Tylenol cause cancer? California considers declaring acetaminophen a carcinogen
Tylenol Acetaminophen Cancer Carcinogen

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 23-26
Wonderspaces at Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved