More News:

August 02, 2022

Abandoned West Philly home catches fire shortly after 154 gallons of gas found inside

A person of interest is being questioned as authorities investigate the hazmat situation

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
West Philly Gas Fire @PHILASACHIEF/Twitter

A fire was put out Tuesday morning at a vacant property along the 100 block of North 59th Street in West Philadelphia. On Monday night, police declared a hazmat situation at the same property after finding 154 gallons of gasoline in the living room.

Philadelphia firefighters put out a blaze Tuesday morning at an abandoned house in West Philadelphia less than 12 hours after 154 plastic containers filled with gasoline were found inside.

The fire started around 9:50 a.m. at a house on the 100 block of North 59th Street. Firefighters contained the blaze by 10:30 a.m., but three neighboring homes were damaged. Several people have been displaced. 

The fire broke out hours after the unusual discovery of the gasoline jugs prompted a hazmat declaration Monday night, a city official confirmed. Neighbors had reported a strong smell of gasoline on the block around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters and police found gasoline in plastic milk jugs on the living room floor. As a precaution, nearby properties were evacuated while the fire department and the Department of Licenses and Inspections removed the jugs from the home. 

MORE NEWS: Jim's Steaks fundraiser to help employees put out of work after South Street fire

It's unclear whether the gasoline jugs were linked to a possible arson attempt or whether someone was selling the gas on the black market. Authorities have not said whether all of the jugs had been removed by the time the fire started. There was another fire at the same property in March, authorities said.

"Very, very bizarre, 154 gallons and plastic milk containers. Clearly hazardous material incident, clearly unsafe in this mainly residential neighborhood," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 on Monday night.

Police are questioning a 37-year-old man who they say either owns the home or frequently visits the property. That man is considered a person of interest in the gasoline containers, but police have not said whether he may be connected to the fire.

"With that much accelerant — that's 154 gallons of gasoline in a property that already caught fire and it's the summertime," Small told 6ABC. "Everything's hot. Everything's dry. The potential was there for a major catastrophe."

The fire and the discovery of the gasoline jugs remain under investigation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fires Philadelphia Gas West Philadelphia Hazmat

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

'Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies' debuts at Live! Casino & Hotel on August 4 & 5
Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers

Just In

Must Read

Donations

Jim's Steaks fundraiser to help employees put out of work after South Street fire
Jims South Street Fire

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Prevention

Philly is now updating its monkeypox cases, vaccine availability online
Monkeypox Tracker Philadelphia

Phillies

MLB trade deadline live: Phillies need to make a move today
Tyler_ Mahle_Phillies_rumors_080222_USAT

Lifestyle

Pennsylvania teen's babysitting service aims to give parents at the Jersey Shore a break
PA teen founds Beach Breaks NJ babysitting service

Festivals

Fringe Festival to feature over 200 productions in Philadelphia this September
Fringe Festival 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved