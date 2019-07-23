More Culture:

July 23, 2019

West Philly's Gold Standard Cafe expanding to South Street

This is the coffee shop's second Philly location

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Coffee
0723_Gold Standard Cafe @TheGoldStandardCafe, Carl Eric Nappi/Facebook

West Philly's Gold Standard Cafe is expanding to a second location in Center City.

One of West Philly's staple coffee shops is expanding into Center City this summer with a second location.

The Gold Standard Cafe, which has been in the neighborhood for decades, has a new location up-and-running at 1318 South St. with full lunch and breakfast menus, as well as a few vegan options.

MORE CULTURE: Sixers' Joel Embiid shows us how to make his signature Shirley Temple recipe

The cafe, which sits on the corner of 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue across from Curio Theatre Company and Calvary United Methodist Church, came under new management in 2015 when the longtime West Philly small business owners decided it was time to call it quits after more than 35 years in business. 

Eater reported current owners Ashley Park and Joseph Oh have been long eyeing a second location.

The new restaurant officially opened July 11, according to Eater. It's serving a full breakfast menu with vegan eggs, waffles, omelets, and croissants, as well as lunch items like wings, burgers, clubs, wraps, and salads from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Coffee Philadelphia Openings Cafes South Street West Philly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Roy Halladay's Hall of Fame induction was upliftingly exuberant and unspeakably sad
Roy-Halladay_062119_SIPA

Philly Free Streets

Philly Free Streets 2019: Times, activities and locations announced
Philly Free StreetsDillon -

Alternative Medicine

Color-changing tattoos may help diabetes patients monitor their levels
color changing tattoo diabetes monitor

Eagles

Eagles training camp battles to watch
072119AvonteMaddox

Food & Drink

Sixers' Joel Embiid shows us how to make his signature Shirley Temple recipe
Joel Embiid Shirley Temple Making Show

Movies

M. Night Shyamalan to attend 'The Sixth Sense' anniversary screening in Philly
M. Night Shyamalan to attend 'The Sixth Sense' screening in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved