August 18, 2020

Teen killed, 4 injured injured in Strawberry Mansion shooting as violent surge continues

Investigators search for suspect as victims receive treatment at Temple Hospital

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly shooting Cumberland Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police say five people between 15 and 24 years old were shot Tuesday afternoon in an incident near North 30th and West Cumberland Streets.

An 18-year-old was killed and at least four other people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in Strawberry Mansion, marking another violent day in a year that has seen a spike in gun crimes and homicide.

Authorities said the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the area of North 30th and Cumberland Streets.

The five victims ranged between 15 and 24 years old, according to police.

The 18-year-old homicide victim was shot twice in the head and later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. 

The remaining victims also were taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

Temple researchers define a neighborhood mass shooting as any incident in which four or more victims are shot in a one-hour window, occurring within 100 meters. A study published late last year found that the number of these mass shooting incidents in Philadelphia are underreported.

Police said no arrests have been made, no weapons were recovered and no motive was immediately known. 

The incident was among several shootings in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, including a North Philadelphia incident in which a 12-year-old boy was shot in the area of 5th and Diamond Streets. In another shooting in West Philadelphia, a 15-year-old boy was struck in the shoulder inside a home in the 100 block of North Peach Street.

Tuesday's incidents followed injuries to at least 13 people in a series of shootings on Monday night.

Philadelphia's most recently updated crime statistics show that there were nearly 2,000 shooting incidents in 2020 through Aug. 16, an increase of nearly 45% through the same period in 2019. The number of shooting victims exceeds 1,200 thus far in 2020, a 36.1% increase compared to the same point last year.

The city's 276 homicides represent a 31% increase over the same point in 2019.

Anyone with any information on Tuesday's shooting is asked to call police at (215) 686-TIPS.

