November 26, 2024

Police investigating whether dogs killed woman who was found dead with multiple bites in West Philly

The 51-year-old woman's body was discovered Monday afternoon in a home on the 4100 block of Parrish Street.

By Michael Tanenbaum
A 51-year-old woman was found dead on Monday with multiple dog bites and cuts inside a home on the 4100 block of Parrish Street in the Mantua neighborhood of West Philadelphia, police said. Authorities are still determining whether the woman died as a result of being attacked by the dogs, which belong to her son.

A 51-year-old woman was found dead with multiple dog bites and cuts at a home in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police said. Authorities are now investigating whether the woman was killed by her son's dogs or if she died of another cause.

Officers responded to the home on the 4100 block of Parrish Street — in the Mantua neighborhood of West Philly — around noon Monday. The woman's son was at the property and led police to his mother's body in a room on the third floor, authorities said. The woman was covered in blood and she appeared to have been bitten and cut. Police have not identified the woman.

Several dogs belonging to the woman's son were present at the home and had to be removed from the property during the investigation. Police did not say whether the woman who died lived at the home. Family members told police that the dogs were friendly and familiar with the woman.

Investigators said it remains unclear whether the dog bites and cuts on the woman's body occurred before or after her death. Police did not provide details about the breeds of the dogs.

Police said an investigation into the woman's death is ongoing with the Southwest Detective Division.

Michael Tanenbaum
