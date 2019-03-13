More News:

March 13, 2019

Wharton reclaims top business school title in U.S. News' latest rankings

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Rankings
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Students on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

One year after dropping from top dog to bronze medalist, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business was named the best graduate business school in the country in U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings.

U.S. News touted the school’s post-graduation employment rate — 83.6 percent of full-time program graduates are employed — and “the largest alumni network in the country” as two of the key reasons it ranked the University City institution ahead of its peers.

President Donald Trump is one of those Wharton alumni, though he graduated from the school’s undergraduate program, not its graduate program. Trump received a degree in finance and graduated in 1968.

Last year’s full-time enrollment at Wharton, the ranking says, was comprised of 1,742 students, 56.3 percent of whom (or roughly 981) were male and 43.7 percent of whom (or roughly 761) were female.

According to U.S. News, another Wharton perk is the ability to reel in a sizable salary after graduation: the average base salary of Wharton employees is $139,670.

Of course, the full-time program costs $72,300 per year, so that base salary for graduates doesn’t cover the full cost of two years studying at Wharton.

Just last month, Penn announced its cost of undergraduate attendance will rise to $73,960 for the 2019-2020 academic year, a nearly four percent increase from 2018-19, when the school eclipsed the $70,000 mark for the first time in its first 277 years of existence.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Rankings University City Universities Wharton School University of Pennsylvania Colleges Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Plane Crashes

Sea Isle City native identified as passenger in fatal Ethiopian Airlines flight
ethiopian airlines crash

Celebrities

Bam Margera's family has 'Jackass' star committed to behavioral health facility
bam margera rehab behavioral health

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Sponsored

Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019
Questlove

Men's Health

This man's brain infection lends caution to cleaning your ears with cotton swabs
ear brain infection cotton swab unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved