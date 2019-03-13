More News:

March 13, 2019

SEPTA transit police strike ends with tentative contract agreement

The work stoppage, which lasted about one week, centered around wages and body camera policy

By Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
Carroll - SEPTA Tranit Police Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Clockwise from left, SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III, Sergeant Will Saunders, Sergeant Milt Richardson, Sergeant Val Trower and Captain Jim Reynolds at the 13th Street Station on the Market - Frankford Line.

The SEPTA transit police strike ended Tuesday night with a tentative contract agreement between the agency and police union.

The Inquirer first reported the strike had ended. It began last Wednesday, March 6, when talks broke down between SEPTA management and representatives of Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109, largely over the issue of body camera footage policies and wages.

Officers were expected to return to work immediately, starting officers with shifts at 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

RELATED: SEPTA transit police go on strike after contract negotiations break down

Officials did not provide details on the contract agreement.

One day after the strike began, a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed at the Center City subway station. 

