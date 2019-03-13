More News:

March 13, 2019

Apartments headed to South Street on former Royal Theater lot

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Development South Street
scaffolding royal theater Google Maps/Google

On the 1500 block of South Street, where the historic Royal Theater once stood, is the remaining facade and scaffolding of Philadelphia's first black-run theater. OCF Realty is building apartments and commercial space in the now-vacant lot.

Once one of South Street's most culturally rich staples, The Royal Theater will soon complete its transformation from art-deco art center to a mixed-use residential and commercial space.

The site, on the 1500 block of South Street in Graduate Hospital, has been under development for a few years, with demolition beginning in 2017. Currently standing there is scaffolding and the street-facing facade of the original theater, which was the first theater run by African-Americans in the city. The venue was built in 1919.

RELATED: Quarters – a co-living space that includes furniture, Wi-Fi, and catered meals – headed for NoLibs

In a follow-up to the development, Curbed reported the property is becoming home to an apartment building with 54 units of studio and junior one-bedroom apartments, as well as 4,500 square feet of commercial space.

The project is overseen by OCF Realty. The exterior of the building is aiming for completion by the end of this summer, with the first units planning to be complete by spring 2020. OCF plans to keep the theater's original brick-and-stone facade intact, cleaning it of graffiti and installing new wood frames and windows.

The original theater hit its heyday by the 1930s, though attendance began to dwindle throughout the late 1960s as the threat of a proposed highway, dubbed the Crosstown Expressway, was in talks for the neighborhood. The highway, thankfully, was never built, but the theater didn't survive. The Royal Theater was forced to close in 1970, standing vacant until demolition began two years ago.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice | Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development South Street Graduate Hospital Real Estate Philadelphia Theater Apartments Black History History

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Plane Crashes

Sea Isle City native identified as passenger in fatal Ethiopian Airlines flight
ethiopian airlines crash

Celebrities

Bam Margera's family has 'Jackass' star committed to behavioral health facility
bam margera rehab behavioral health

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Sponsored

Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019
Questlove

Men's Health

This man's brain infection lends caution to cleaning your ears with cotton swabs
ear brain infection cotton swab unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved