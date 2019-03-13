Apartments headed to South Street on former Royal Theater lot

Once one of South Street's most culturally rich staples, The Royal Theater will soon complete its transformation from art-deco art center to a mixed-use residential and commercial space.

The site, on the 1500 block of South Street in Graduate Hospital, has been under development for a few years, with demolition beginning in 2017. Currently standing there is scaffolding and the street-facing facade of the original theater, which was the first theater run by African-Americans in the city. The venue was built in 1919.

