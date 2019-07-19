More Health:

July 19, 2019

These states are the most obese in America

West Virginia leads the list

By PhillyVoice staff
Adult Health Obesity
Obesity 07192019 Photo by Ehimetalor Unuabona/on Unsplash

.

West Virginia has some slimming down to do.

According to the Consumer Protect organization, which recently analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the unhealthiest states in the United States, the state had about 38 percent of adults with obesity in 2017, the highest in the nation. It was followed closely behind by Mississippi (37.3 percent) and Oklahoma (36.5 percent).

The state with the least obesity? Colorado, with about 22.6 percent of adults in the state characterized as obese in the same year, according to Consumer Protect. It edged out the District of Columbia (23 percent).

MORE HEALTH: Nestle creates game-changing chocolate – and holds the added sugar

According to the analysis, about 31.6 percent of adults in Pennsylvania were obese, just higher than the national rate of 30.1 percent. New Jersey was a bit leaner, with about 27.3 percent of obese adults.

Obesity, one of country's most serious health issues, is linked to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes and cancer, according to the CDC, which says it affected 93.3 million U.S. adults from 2015 to 2016.

Here's a chart of the Top 10 most obese states:


State % of obese adults (2017)
1. West Virginia 38.1
2. Mississippi37.3
3. Oklahoma 36.5
 4. Iowa36.4 
 5. Alabama36.3
 6. Louisiana36.2
 7. Arkansas35.0
8. Kentucky 34.3
 9. Alaska34.2
10. South Carolina 34.1
25. Pennsylvania 31.6
41. New Jersey 27.3

In its accompanying “Couch Potato Index,” Consumer Protect took a look at states where adults engaged “in zero physical leisure activity."

The top three states were Kentucky (with 34.4 percent of adults in the state engaging in zero physical activity), Mississippi (33.2 percent) and Arkansas (32.5 percent).

New Jersey fared better at 29 percent and Pennsylvania even better at 24.9 percent.

Washington State had the least couch potatoes, with 19.2 percent engaging in zero physical activity.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Adult Health Obesity Pennsylvania West Virginia New Jersey CDC United States

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Healthy Eating

Nestle creates game-changing chocolate – and holds the added sugar
nestle chocolate no added sugar

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Racism

Penn professor: The United States 'will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites'
Amy Wax penn professor

Food & Drink

Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks
Aperol Spritz carafe at Porta in Philadelphia

Family-Friendly

Explore the Halo video game universe at three-day fan experience in Philadelphia
Halo: Outpost Discovery coming to Philly July 19-20.

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved