'Wheel of Fortune' live auditions will be held in Philly for the first time since 2015

For the first time in a decade, "Wheel of Fortune" will be searching for contestants in Philadelphia.

A team of producers for the beloved game show will be at the Event Center in Rivers Casino Philadelphia, located at 1001 N. Delaware Ave., on Thursday Sept. 18, and Friday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to seek out contestants for upcoming episodes, 6ABC announced Monday. Participants can begin lining up as early as 10 a.m. to try out.

"The 'Wheel of Fortune' fan base in and around Philadelphia is incredible, and we're excited to tap into that passion to find future contestants," Executive Producer Bellamie Blackstone said in a statement. "We hope the fans bring some of that famous Philly spirit to the event so we can welcome those loyal 'Wheel' watchers in our studio to spin the wheel!"

The announcement comes just months after a Villanova graduate and former PhillyVoice reporter was victorious on the show. Pat Ralph submitted an online application in January and appeared on an episode in June — walking away with $60,500 and a paid vacation to Barbados.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old to partake in the free audition process, during which attendees will have the chance at prizes while meeting with producers for an opportunity to make it on the live broadcast.

Hopeful contestants will be given just 30 seconds to introduce themselves to a member of the show's casting team, so it's recommended to use that time wisely, the "Wheel of Fortune" website says. Producers will reach out to a select group at a later date.

Philadelphia will host one of the only live castings that producers will conduct across the country, spokespeople said in a statement. The last time "Wheel of Fortune" held in-person auditions in Philadelphia was in the fall of 2015, according to 6abc.

"'Wheel of Fortune' is an entertainment and pop culture icon," said Scott Lokke, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. "Now fans will have the chance to go from their living rooms to the Los Angeles studio to spin that famous wheel and win cash and prizes. Rivers is thrilled to host this unique opportunity for Philly."

Can't make the audition? The show also accepts online applications year round.

"Everyone was so nice and supportive and cheered for each other and there was a camaraderie with the group," Ralph told PhillyVoice after his experience. "It just made for a really fun day and everyone was happy to see each other win and play well."

"Wheel of Fortune" airs on ABC on weeknights at 7:30 p.m.