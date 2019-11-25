More Health:

November 25, 2019

Delco's Wallingford-Swarthmore School District school district reports whooping cough outbreak

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Infections
Delaware County whooping cough dualstock /iStock

Seven cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, have been confirmed in Wallingford-Swarthmore School District since the beginning of 2019.

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District alerted parents parents recently about multiple district students being treated for confirmed cases of whooping cough.

Since the beginning of 2019, seven cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, have been diagnosed among students in the Delaware County district. On Nov. 15, Officials at Strath Haven's high school and middle school and Swarthmore-Rutledge Elementary School, emailed parents to let them know their children may have been exposed to the contagious respiratory infection, the  Delaware County Times reported. 

District Superintendent Lisa Palmer emailed parents on Nov. 22 and noted the confirmed cases have been or are currently being treated with antibiotics. Palmer said the increase of pertussis in the district is relative to the national increase in the infection. 

“Since learning of each confirmed case, we have worked closely with the PA Department of Health to ensure that all procedures and protocols related to pertussis are implemented,” Palmer said in the email obtained by Delaware County Times. 

Symptoms of whooping cough usually appear five to 10 days after exposure, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The respiratory infection normally starts out like normal cold with runny nose, mild cough and fever. As the infection worsens so does the cough. A patient with the infection will begin to have paroxysms, or "coughing fits," followed by a "whoop" sound. Vomiting may also occur.

Babies who are 6 months and younger are the most vulnerable to the infection as they have a harder time taking deep breaths due to their developing lungs. Deep breaths normally occur after the paroxysms. 

The best way to avoid the infection is through vaccination with the DTaP shot. Babies should receive the vaccine at ages 2 months, 4 months, and 6 months, according to the CDC. Children will need to get the vaccine between 15-18 months and again between 4 years and 6 years. Adults are advised to the get the booster shot, Tdap, every 10 years. 

Before the vaccine was invented in the 1930s, an average of 200,000 cases were confirmed every year. Incidence of the the infection waned in the 1960s to only 1,000 to 5,000 cases a year. Since the release of the "acellular" form of the vaccine in the 1980s, whooping cough has incrementally increased since the 1990s. In 2012, 48,212 cases were reported in the U.S. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Infections Delaware County Swarthmore Outbreaks Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Carson Wentz expected to be fine, Lane Johnson nearing return
139_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Business

Wells Fargo Center ditches Pepsi, signs official beverage deal with Coca-Cola
5_Wells_Fargo_Center_5_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Prevention

CDC issues E. coli outbreak warning for romaine lettuce
romaine-lettuce-recall-pexels

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Seahawks game
Carson-Wentz-Fumble_112419_usat

Music

Tierra Whack gets cameo in Alicia Keys music video 'Time Machine'
Alicia Keys Tierra Whack

Holiday

Experience the Comcast Holiday Spectacular this winter in Philadelphia
Carroll - Comcast Holiday Spectacular

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved