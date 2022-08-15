More Health:

August 15, 2022

Capri Sun juice pouches recalled due to potential cleaning solution contamination

Approximately 5,760 cases of the wild cherry flavored drink were affected, Kraft Heinz announced

Kraft Heinz issued a voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of wild cherry flavored Capri Sun juice drinks due to potential cleaning solution contamination. Affected pouches have a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023.

Thousands of cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend have been recalled due to a possible cleaning product contamination, Kraft Heinz announced on Friday

The company, which distributes the juice, said the voluntary recall affects approximately 5,760 cases of the beverage with a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023. 

Diluted cleaning solution, used on food processing equipment, inadvertently entered a production line at a factory producing Capri SunThe issue was discovered following several consumer complaints about the taste of contaminated juice.

Cases of Wild Cherry Capri Sun are made up of four cartons with 10 pouches each, so more than 230,000 individual juice pouches could have been affected, NBC reported.

Kraft Heinz is currently working with retail partners and distributors to remove impacted juice from shelves.

Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to determine whether a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement. Those who purchased the affected beverage are advised not to drink it and to return it to the store where it was purchased. 

