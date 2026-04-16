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April 16, 2026

Wildwood may close its boardwalk overnight to reduce late-night crowds

The Jersey Shore attraction would shut down from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the year under a proposed ordinance.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Public Safety
Wildwood Boardwalk hours Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Wildwood took the first step toward reducing its overnight boardwalk hours last week. A proposed ordinance would close the boardwalk between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Wildwood may close its boardwalk in the early morning hours year-round as part of an effort to reduce unruly crowds.

A proposed ordinance would restrict boardwalk access to the public between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Exceptions would apply to emergency personnel, authorized city employees contractors, vendors and people who receive permission from the city or police chief.

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"These hours are designed to limit late-night crowds and support a friendly atmosphere for everyone to enjoy the best of our Boardwalk," Steve Mikulski, deputy mayor and commissioner of public safety for Wildwood, said in a statement. "This is not about limiting business activity, it's about preventing loitering, large gatherings and the types of behavior that tend to occur after hours."

Signs would be posted along the boardwalk to notify people that they cannot visit the boardwalk during those hours. Police would enforce the restriction. The city did not immediately respond to requests for additional information, including the consequences that violators would face. 

The ordinance was introduced April 8. A second reading and a final vote will take place during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday. 

The proposal is the latest attempt by Wildwood officials to manage the public disturbances — primarily by teenagers and young adults — witnessed in many Jersey Shore towns. Last summer, Wildwood officials said they would strictly enforce the 10 p.m. curfew for minors and threatened to fine parents whose children repeatedly broke curfew.

In 2024, the city banned backpacks on its beaches and boardwalk during summer nights to prevent teens from hiding alcohol and other contraband. That came one year after Wildwood banned alcohol on its beaches and boardwalk.

During Memorial Day weekend in 2024, city officials declared a state of emergency and shut down the boardwalk, citing reports of "civil unrest."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Public Safety New Jersey Wildwood Boardwalk Closures Police Regulations

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