Woman allegedly raped at gunpoint early Saturday on Walnut Street Bridge

December 16, 2018
A woman in University City was raped at gunpoint in her car early Saturday, University of Pennsylvania police say.
The woman, 38, was leaving a party near the World Café Live, getting into her car on the Walnut Street Bridge when the attack occurred.
The suspect is described as a black male with a goatee in his mid-twenties, about six feet tall with a large build. He was last seen running away under the Walnut Street Bridge, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Though the alleged attack was not apparently connected to the University of Pennsylvania, Penn police are assisting the Philadelphia Police Department with the investigation, according to NBC 10. Officials have searched the area for clues and swept the scene with a K9 officer.
Police are increasing surveillance in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information on the alleged assault or suspect is asked to contact police immediately.
Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.