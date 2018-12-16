Woman allegedly raped at gunpoint early Saturday on Walnut Street Bridge

A woman in University City was raped at gunpoint in her car early Saturday, University of Pennsylvania police say.



The woman, 38, was leaving a party near the World Café Live, getting into her car on the Walnut Street Bridge when the attack occurred.

It was around 4 a.m. when the woman got inside her car and began looking for her keys. The alleged attacker then got into the car's passenger seat, pulled out a gun, and raped her.