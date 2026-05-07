Free ‘Celebration of the Roses’ festival returns to Wyck’s historic garden in Germantown

Wyck Historic House and Garden will host its annual Celebration of the Roses on Saturday, May 23, offering visitors a chance to explore one of the oldest rose gardens in the country during peak bloom.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Germantown property and includes guided tours of the garden and historic house, along with educational talks and demonstrations focused on heritage roses.

The garden, which dates to the early 1800s and remains in its original layout, is widely considered one of the oldest of its kind in the United States. Its roses typically reach peak bloom from mid-May to mid-June, making the late May festival one of the best times to visit.

Guests can browse a vendor marketplace featuring local makers selling items like candles, soaps and botanical goods. A food truck will be on-site, along with a beer garden serving drinks.

The event includes children’s activities and time to explore the gardens during peak bloom.

Admission is free and open to all ages.

Saturday, May 23 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wyck Historic House and Garden

6026 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Free to attend

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