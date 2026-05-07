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May 07, 2026

Free ‘Celebration of the Roses’ festival returns to Wyck’s historic garden in Germantown

The May 23 event features garden tours, a vendor market, a beer garden and family-friendly activities at one of the country’s oldest rose gardens.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Gardens Markets
Celebration of the Roses Provided Courtesy/Wyck Historic House And Garden

Wyck’s annual Celebration of the Roses returns May 23 with tours, a vendor market and family-friendly activities at the historic Germantown garden.

Wyck Historic House and Garden will host its annual Celebration of the Roses on Saturday, May 23, offering visitors a chance to explore one of the oldest rose gardens in the country during peak bloom.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Germantown property and includes guided tours of the garden and historic house, along with educational talks and demonstrations focused on heritage roses.

The garden, which dates to the early 1800s and remains in its original layout, is widely considered one of the oldest of its kind in the United States. Its roses typically reach peak bloom from mid-May to mid-June, making the late May festival one of the best times to visit.

Guests can browse a vendor marketplace featuring local makers selling items like candles, soaps and botanical goods. A food truck will be on-site, along with a beer garden serving drinks.

The event includes children’s activities and time to explore the gardens during peak bloom.

Admission is free and open to all ages.

Celebration of the Roses

Saturday, May 23 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Wyck Historic House and Garden
6026 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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