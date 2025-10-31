More News:

October 31, 2025

Disney-owned channels, including 6ABC, go dark on YouTube TV as negotiations on new deal continue

If the blackout continues, it would mean the Eagles game vs. the Packers on Monday, Nov. 10, won't be available on the platform.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Disney-owned channels, including ABC and ESPN, are no longer available on YouTube TV after their carrier deal expired at midnight Thursday and the two sides failed to reach a new agreement.

YouTube TV's approximately 10 million subscribers no longer have access to Disney-owned stations, including ABC and ESPN, after their carrier deal expired at midnight Thursday and the two sides failed to reach a new agreement.  

In Philadelphia, that means 6ABC and fan-favorite shows like "Abbott Elementary" won't be available for the Google-owned platform. If the blackout continues, it would also mean the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday, Nov. 10, won't be available on the streamer.

In a statement, YouTube TV said Disney began using the threat of a blackout as a negotiating tactic last week. 

"We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV," the company wrote. 

Meanwhile, Disney blamed YouTube TV. 

"With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor," the company said in a statement. "We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible." 

YouTube TV said it will offer subscribers a $20 credit if the stations remain off its service for an "extended period," although it did not specify how long that would be. 

YouTube TV has had a number of issues with other networks this year. There were threats of blackouts during negotiations with Paramount, which owns CBS, in February and with Fox Corporation in August. YouTube TV also got into a conflict with Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, although the pair reached a multiyear agreement on Oct. 2. While those negotiations avoided blackouts, partially due to temporary contract extensions, Univision has been in a continued blackout with YouTube TV since September. 

Michaela Althouse
