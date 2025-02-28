The 10 best NFL Combine performances by current Eagles players

The 2025 NFL Combine is underway, which means it's #SpiderChartSzn. It's been a while since we've taken a look back at some of the best Eagles Combine performances in recent years, so let's go ahead and update that, with help from the great site mockdraftable.com.

Note: When we refer to a player's "percentile," we're referring to the percentage of players they tested better than at their respective positional groups at the Combine since 1999.

We should also note here that the below list is comprised only of players who competed in drills at the Combine, as opposed to pro days, so elite athletes who were not invited to the Combine, like Jordan Mailata or Ben VanSumeren for example, will not appear below.

Spoiler: The Eagles employ a lot of sick athletes. In alphabetical order:

Saquon Barkley

Oh hey, Barkley had a 41" vertical jump. Guess that's helpful when backwards hurdling grown men. He also ran a 4.4 flat 40 at 233 pounds, and banged out 29 bench press reps at 225 pounds.

Sydney Brown

Brown ran a good-not-elite 4.47 40, but he also finished in the top 90 percentile in the broad jump and vertical jump, and he banged out 23 bench reps.

Lewis Cine

Cine was a Vikings first-round pick, partly because of his impressive athletic measurables. He ran a 4.37 40 and broad jumped 11'1". The Eagles poached Cine off the Bills' practice squad late in the season and carried him on their 53-man roster through the entirety of the playoffs just to get a long look at him in 2025.

Jordan Davis

Davis has been a bit of a disappointment in his first three seasons with the Eagles, but he was dubbed a "unicorn" when he came out of college because there simply aren't other human beings his size who can run as fast as he did at the 2022 Combine. Dude ran a 4.78 40 at 341 pounds and broad jumped more than 10 feet.

Jalen Hurts

It should be no surprise that a guy who can squat 600 pounds would also have a broad jump in the 96th percentile. And obviously, Hurts is one of the fastest quarterbacks in the NFL.

Dallas Goedert

Goedert was basically good at everything — speed, quickness, strength, and size — but his quickness measurables (3-cone and 20-yard shuttle) were particularly good, as they were both at least in the 92nd percentile.

Lane Johnson

Johnson was at least in the 98th percentile in the 40-yard dash, the 10-yard split, and the broad jump. He was at least in the 96th percentile in the 3-cone and the vertical jump. He weighed in at 303 pounds at the 2013 Combine and he's a lot older now, but he remains one of the best athletes in the NFL.

Nolan Smith

Smith ran a 4.39 40 and vertical jumped 41 1/2" at 238 pounds. He ran faster and jumped higher than Saquon Barkley.

Josh Sweat

Sweat finished in the top 81 percentile in every event he competed in, with 96+ percentile scores in the vertical jump and the 40-yard dash.

*Milton Williams

Williams placed in the 99th percentile in four (!) different drills, and at least in the 93rd percentile in three more. He might be the best athlete for his position on the team.

*Williams' measurables were recorded at his pro day, and I know that we said above that we weren't including pro day results above, but there was no Combine in 2021 because of COVID so we just made this one exception.

Honorable mentions: Oren Burks, Parris Campbell, Jalyx Hunt, Cam Jurgens, Avonte Maddox, Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo.



