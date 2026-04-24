15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a couple of selections in the 2026 NFL draft, landing USC WR Makai Lemon in Round 1 and Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers in Round 2. Here are 15 players who make sense for the Birds in Round 3, where they hold the 68th overall pick.

• Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State: Dennis-Sutton was a five-star recruit (28th nationally by 247 Sports, 7th by Rivals.com) who is an exceptional run defender, but overshadowed as a pass rusher by former teammate Abdul Carter. He did have 17 sacks and 5 forced fumbles over his final two seasons at Penn State, and he had a surprisingly great Combine workout.

• A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU: The Eagles are turnover obsessed, and Haulcy had 8 INTs the last two seasons.

• Keionte Scott, CB/S, Miami: Scott played in the slot for Miami, and he's a fun player to watch. He's fast (4.33 40), physical, and instinctive. The Eagles don't really need a slot corner, but I wonder if they might view Scott as a safety prospect.

• Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon: Pregnon has massive hands, a wide wingspan, and experience at both LG and RG. However, he'll turn 25 during the season.

• Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State: Igbinosun was one of the more polarizing players in college football. He is grabby, as he was flagged for 16 (!) penalties in 2024, and he doesn't have good takeaway numbers, as he had just 4 career INTs, and 0 forced fumbles. And yet, you can kind of see how he might become a good corner in the NFL. Though grabby, he was also one of the most physical corners in the country. He'll stick his face in the fan in run support, he's a sound tackler, and he is comfortable in press coverage at the line of scrimmage. He has outstanding length, at 6'2, with long arms.

• Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia: Everette was a five-star recruit who played sparingly as a freshman on Georgia's National Championship team. He got his first taste of being a starter in 2023, and started full-time in 2024. In 2025 he was Georgia's CB1. He has good length, and is thought of as a cerebral corner. At the Combine, he ran a surprisingly fast 4.38.

• Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern: Tiernan has great size at 6'8, 323, and he is powerful, as you would expect, but he also has good athleticism. Tiernan has some versatility, having played both at RT and LT at Northwestern. He'll also be battle tested heading into the pros, as he faced a lot of players in 2025 who will be earning NFL paychecks.

• Gennings Dunker, OT/OG, Iowa: Dunker has experience at RG and RT, but has mostly played at RT at Iowa. There will be mixed opinions of where he should play in the NFL. I think he'll end up being a guard, but he also has a chance of making it as a tackle. For the Eagles' purposes, he makes sense as a guy who could potentially succeed Lane Johnson or Landon Dickerson, wherever he ends up playing.

• Bud Clark, S, TCU: Clark played six years of college football at TCU, so he is an older prospect, which obviously isn't ideal. However, in his final four seasons of college ball, he had 15 INTs, including 2 pick-sixes. And they weren't lucky INTs on overthrows or tipped passes. He consistently made great plays on the football. The downside is that he's light, at 188 pounds.



• Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina: Kilgore is a big safety at 6'1, 210 with nearly 33" arms who ran a 4.40 40 at the Combine. He certainly looks the part of an NFL safety. Kilgore is also capable of making plays, as he had 7 INTs his last two seasons.

• Markel Bell, OT, Miami: Bell is a mammoth offensive tackle at 6'9, 346, with massive 36 3/8" arms. He's not a guy opposing edge rushers are going to be able to run through, but Bell will probably always struggle with speed guys at his height and weight.

• Jude Bowry, OL, Boston College: Bowry is a good athlete with experience playing LT and RT (a lot more at LT), but he is short with short arms, so he's probably going to move inside in the pros.

• Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU: Prior to the 2025 season, Nussmeier was being projected as a first-round pick, but he had a disappointing season, throwing for just 12 TD passes in nine games. He played through a rare (and painful) oblique injury that took a long time to diagnose. Nussmeier is a savvy quarterback who gets through his progressions quickly. He also has a quick, accurate delivery, and can make throws on the move. On the downside, Nussmeier doesn't possess impressive size or speed, so he could have a limited ceiling.

• Darrell Jackson Jr., iDL, Florida State: Jackson's stats aren't eye-popping, but he has obvious size and power traits, with a 99th percentile wingspan and 97th percentile hands. He is a strong run defender and can push the pocket on pass plays, but does not possess a diverse pass rush repertoire.

• Kaleb Proctor, iDL, SE Louisiana: Proctor had 9 sacks in 2025, and 39 hurries, per PFF. It might be easy to dismiss those numbers because he played lower-level competition, but he absolutely looked the part in a game against LSU. He is small, but with very good athleticism. Proctor is probably a redshirt guy, but he has very intriguing traits to develop.

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