15 potential Eagles draft targets to watch during the Senior Bowl: Defense edition

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected five players who competed at the Senior Bowl -- CB Quinyon Mitchell, EDGE Jalyx Hunt, WR Ainias Smith, OG Trevor Keegan, and WR Johnny Wilson. The 2025 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, so here are 15 participants who make sense for the Birds on the defensive side of the ball.

• Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall: Green led the nation with 17 sacks. He's explosive at the snap, he has speed, and a repertoire of pass rush moves (ghost, spin, and some nice inside counters).



• Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss: Umanmielen has 10.5 sacks in 2024 after collecting 7 sacks with Florida in 2023. He's an athletic, bendy edge rusher who I imagine will post impressive numbers at the Combine. Replacement for Josh Sweat if Sweat leaves in free agency.



• Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina: Kennard finished eighth in the nation with 11.5 sacks. He has good length, burst, closing speed, and he has some twitchy inside counters.

• Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M: Scourton has good size, and he's an agile player with some effective pass rush moves, notably his inside and outside spins. He is also a tough defender against the run, with the motor and hustle to chase down runs from the backside. He makes sense as a Brandon Graham successor who would primarily play on the edge but has some iDL versatility. Potential Eagles first-round target.

• Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M: Turner is an athletic iDL prospect who had 33 tackles (11 for loss), 6 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 2023. He plays with aggression (maybe a little too much aggression) and lines up all over the defensive line.

• Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas: Jackson is a high ceiling type of prospect with an impressive blend of size and athleticism, but who is a bit of a late bloomer and needs more development. In 2023, he had 44 tackles (13.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. In 2024, he had 49 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He's primarily an edge defender, but he can also play inside. Plays hard, good motor.

• Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss: Nolen had 4 sacks for Texas A&M last season before transferring to Ole Miss. He had 6.5 sacks in 2024. His career production has not always matched up with his potential, as he was the No. 1 recruit in the nation (via ESPN) coming out of high school. Still, he has raw power, he is obviously gifted, and his production improved throughout his college career.

• Alfred Collins, DT, Texas: Collins is a premier run stuffer in the middle of the Texas defense. He doesn't have ideal production (7 career sacks in 5 collegiate seasons), but his athleticism for such a massive player is rather obvious, and he has some untapped ceiling as a pass rusher. Collins could be a high Day 2 pick, and the Eagles aren't afraid of spending premium draft capital on interior defensive line prospects who don't have eye-popping sack numbers.

• Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska: Robinson is a violent lineman who can play multiple spots along the interior, including the nose, where the Eagles don't really have a backup. He's powerful, with a great motor, and upside as a pass rusher (7 sacks in 2024, and 10 batted passes over the last two seasons). The downside is that 2024 was Robinson's sixth season at Nebraska, so, you know, he's an older prospect. He's being projected as a Day 3 guy. My bet is that someone will take him Day 2.

• Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky: Walker is a 345-pound nose tackle who had impressive production in 2023, with 55 tackles (12.5 for loss), and 7.5 sacks. His numbers were down a bit in 2024. Walker isn't just a run stuffer or a power rusher -- he has impressive agility for an enormous man, and the Eagles have a decision to make this offseason on Jordan Davis' fifth-year option.



• Josaiah Stewart: LB/EDGE, Michigan: Stewart had 12.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a freshman at Coastal Carolina in 2021, and then a comparatively down year in 2022 before transferring to Michigan in 2023. As a role player on Michigan's National Championship season, he had 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 9 tackles for loss. In 2024, Stewart started and he had a good season, with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. At Coastal Carolina, Stewart played the "Buck linebacker" position, which is similar to the role Zack Baun is playing for the Eagles. He is twitchy, explosive, tough, and he plays at 100 MPH.

• Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oregon State: Oliver is a off-ball linebacker / edge rusher who had great production in his first three years at OSU (22.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles. He only played in two games in 2024 because of a foot injury.

• Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia: Mondon was a five star recruit out of high school. He was ranked 21st in the country by 247Sports and 11th by ESPN recruiting. He didn't play much as a freshman in 2021 in Georgia's loaded defense, but he led the 2022 National Champion Bulldogs in with 76 tackles. He has ideal length to get into passing lanes, as well as impressive quickness and change of direction ability. Mondon is often used in Georgia's defense as a QB spy, and the Eagles are going to have to deal with Jayden Daniels for the foreseeable future.

• Andrew Mukuba, DB, Texas: Mukuba is primarily a safety, but he doubles as a slot corner, in a similar mold as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (yes, I know CJGJ hasn't played much in the slot this year). In his first three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba only had 1 INT and no forced fumbles, but became more of a playmaker in 2024 (4 INTs) after transferring to Texas. Vic Fangio values versatility at every level of the defense.

• Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama: Moore is something of a slot corner / safety hybrid who plays the "star" position in Alabama's defense. He replaced Brian Branch in that role in 2023. He is a smart, versatile, physical player

