15 potential Eagles draft targets to watch during the Senior Bowl: Offense edition

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected five players who competed at the Senior Bowl -- CB Quinyon Mitchell, EDGE Jalyx Hunt, WR Ainias Smith, OG Trevor Keegan, and WR Johnny Wilson. The 2025 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, so here are 15 participants who make sense for the Birds on the offensive side of the ball.

• Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State: Skattebo had a monster season in 2024, rushing 293 times for 1711 yards (5.8 YPC) and 21 TDs, while adding 45 catches for 605 yards (13.4 YPC) and 3 TDs. He finished second in the nation in yards from scrimmage, only behind Boise's superstar RB Ashton Jeanty. He is a power runner who breaks tackles like Christian Okoye in Super Tecmo Bowl. Beyond his usage as a pure power runner, Skattebo has receiving chops, and he's physical in pass protection. In the Eagles' system, he could double as a running back and fullback. He is also a special teams contributor as a gunner and on kick coverage. He even punted 8 times for ASU in 2023 (42.3 avg!). He gives me Taysom Hill vibes, minus the quarterback background.

• Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Royals has inside-outside versatility, he gets separation, he's a weapon with the ball in his hands after the catch, and he can go up and win contested catches even though he is not a big receiver. Royals had 71 catches for 1,080 yards (15.2 YPC) and 15 TDs in 2023. He had 55 catches for 834 yards (15.2 YPC) and 6 TDs in just 7 games in 2024.

• Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State: Noel is a lightning-quick receiver who is tough to jam at the line of scrimmage and who knows how to create separation with his waterbug-like change of direction route running skills. In 2024 he had 80 catches for 1194 yards (14.9 YPC) and 8 TDs. He reminds me a little of Christian Kirk, who the Eagles had interest in during 2022 free agency. Noel is probably most effective out of the slot, but he has shown inside-outside versatility at Iowa State.

• Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami: Restrepo has great hands, he runs good routes, and he's a weapon with the ball in his hands after the catch. He was also productive at Miami, going over 1000 yards in 2023 (85-1092-6) and 2024 (69-1127-11). Slot guy.

• Harold Fannin, Jr, TE, Bowling Green: Fannin has had a couple of monster games against ranked opponents this season. He had 11 catches for 137 yards and a TD at Penn State, and 8 catches for 145 yards and a 1 TD at Texas A&M. He led the nation in receiving as a tight end, with 117 catches for 1555 yards and 10 TDs.

• Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon: Ferguson is a well-rounded tight end with good size and 13 career TDs. He can high-point throws in the end zone, he's a reliable target in the middle of the field, and he's aware of where the sticks are and fights to get past them. On the downside, he's not likely to blaze an impressive 40 time. Ferguson is considered one of the better blocking tight ends, so he has value as a strong TE2. Day 3 guy, in my opinion.



• Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas: Helm was Texas' TE1 after Ja'Tavion Sanders was selected in the 2024 draft. He had a big season in 2024, catching 60 passes for 786 yards and 7 TDs.



• Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami: Arroyo had just 11 catches through his first three years at Miami, but he had a breakout season in 2024, with 35 catches for 590 yards (16.9 YPC!) and 7 TDs. There's a pretty good bet that he's going to be a standout at the NFL Combine, seeing as he maxed out at 21.8 MPH on a 74-yard TD catch-and-run against Georgia Tech earlier last season.



• Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona State: Savaiinaea has been a dominant player both at RG at RT for Arizona, and in 2024 he played LT. His fit with the Eagles reminds me a bit of Taliese Fuaga's projected fit with the Eagles in the 2024 draft, in that he could potentially play guard or tackle in the short-term, on either side, and settle in at RT whenever Lane Johnson retires. But more generally, he has the versatility to play four OL positions.



• Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State: Webb was a five star recruit (28th Rivals, 14th ESPN) and the No. 1 center in the nation coming out of high school who originally enrolled at Georgia. He didn't play much early in his college career, and transferred to Jacksonville State, which is close to his hometown in Alabama. He led an offensive line that paved the way for Jacksonville State to average 251.2 rushing yards per game, which was fourth in the nation. The Eagles waived 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan McMahon at 53-man cutdowns, because 🤷‍♂️, and they could still use a center/guard-versatile backup lineman, with upside to start down the road.

• Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota: Ersery has been the Gophers' starting LT since 2022, with some sparse experience at RT prior to that. He's a gifted athlete for a 330-plus pound offensive lineman, and he knows how to finish blocks.



• Armond Membou, OT/OG, Missouri: Membou played RT for Missouri. He's strong, nasty, and has some intriguing athleticism. Unfortunately, he's only 6'3, which means he's probably moving inside to guard at the NFL level. I think he's a starting guard with versatility to kick outside in a pinch if needed.



• Anthony Belton, OL, NC State: Belton originally enrolled at Georgia Military College in 2019, spent two years there, and then transferred to NC State in 2021. He didn't play much in 2021, but he was the starting LT in 2022 and 2023. So, you know, he's old, and thus will likely be a Day 3 pick. But... he's big and powerful. There are a bunch of fun videos of his tossing dudes on Twitter. He'll probably be a guard in the NFL.



• Jonah Monheim, OL, USC: Monheim is the Trojan's starting center, but he also has 18 career starts at RT, 12 at LT, and 4 at RG. The Eagles love them some versatility along their offensive line, and they entered the 2024 season without a backup center on their 53-man roster. (They later added Nick Gates, who isn't really even the backup center, as evidenced by Landon Dickerson's move to center for a bit against the Buccaneers Week 4.)



• Charles Grant, OT, William and Mary: Grant is light at 300 pounds and he's probably going to have to pack on more muscle at the next level, but he's a highly athletic offensive tackle prospect with moldable traits. He's an FCS player who will have a chance to impress alongside the big-school kids at the Senior Bowl.



