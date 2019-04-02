Made in America 2019: Travis Scott, Cardi B named headlining acts

Travis Scott and Cardi B will headline Jay-Z's Made in America Festival 2019, which will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the eighth year this summer.

The Labor Day party-on-the-parkway also will feature performers like Philly native Tierra Whack, James Blake, Jorja Smith, Kodak Black, Blueface, Pink Sweat$, and 99 Neighbors.

Tickets are now on sale for Tidal subscribers. General public tickets go on sale April 5. You can see the entire MIA lineup at the festival's website.

Made in America returns to the Ben Franklin Parkway after the last summer's drama over the festival's location for this year nearly threatened its existence altogether.

Remember when Mayor Kenney tried to pull the plug on the art museum area as the venue because of complaints from neighbors and then Jay-Z penned that open letter in the Inquirer about how disappointed he was?

Thankfully, all that is behind us.

