2021 NFL Draft: First round live updates, analysis and open thread

After about four months of speculating what the Philadelphia Eagles will do in the 2021 NFL Draft, the first round is finally here. Will the Eagles trade up? Trade back? Stay put? And will they take a wide receiver, cornerback, pass rusher, offensive lineman, quarterback, or some other unforeseen position?



It's a huge draft for Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who have holes at almost every position on the roster, and who are coming off a trio of downright awful offseasons in 2018, 2019, and 2020, as the organization has failed to make winning the "new norm" after winning their first Super Bowl in 2017.

Can the Eagles find young talent that will serve as the core of a contending team going forward? Or will the 2021 draft be yet another in a line of draft misses, and regret over missed opportunities?

Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2021 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft.



