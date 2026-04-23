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April 23, 2026

2026 NFL Draft: First round live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

It's finally here. Will the Eagles boost their offense in the first round of the NFL Draft?

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042326NFLDraft Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

The NFL Draft begins at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday night.

After months of speculating about what the Philadelphia Eagles will do in the 2026 NFL Draft, the first round is finally here. Will the Eagles trade up? Trade back? Stay put? And will they take an offensive lineman, an edge rusher, a wide receiver, or some other player at an unforeseen position with their first-round pick?

The Eagles are coming off a first-round playoff loss in 2025, which means they're scheduled to pick in the mid-to-late portion of the first round, 23rd overall. Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2026 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catch-up on draft season:

The Eagles' 2026 draft picks

A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs

Eagles draft board

The Eagles' top 10 options with their first-round pick

Feel free to discuss in the comment section below.

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Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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