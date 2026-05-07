This bar crawl scavenger hunt in Rittenhouse rewards second place

Most competitions reward the winner. This one is structured around finishing second.

The 2nd Place Race will return to Rittenhouse Square on June 6, turning a bar crawl into a scavenger hunt with a different objective.

The event begins at Quig’s, a bar above Plays & Players Theatre on Delancey Street. Teams are asked to arrive at 5 p.m. to receive their first clues before heading out into the neighborhood.

Participants will move between nearby bars, including Devil’s Alley and City Tap House Logan Square, completing challenges and collecting points along the way.

But the highest score does not win. Teams can trade, adjust their approach and track their standing throughout the event, with the goal of finishing in second place.

Tickets are $26.50 per person, all locations are within walking distance and the event is recommended for ages 21 and older.

Proceeds will benefit Paper Doll Ensemble, a Philadelphia-based theater group.

100 N 18th St.

Starts at Quig's - 1714 Delancey St.Ends at City Tap House Logan Square -Philadelphia, PATickets: $26.50

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