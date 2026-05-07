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May 07, 2026

This bar crawl scavenger hunt in Rittenhouse rewards second place

The 2nd Place Race sends teams between bars for puzzles and challenges, where strategy matters as much as where you finish.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Bar Crawl Scavenger Hunt
2nd Place Race Provided Courtesy/Clubedventures

The 2nd Place Race returns to Rittenhouse on June 6, sending teams between bars for a scavenger hunt with puzzles, challenges and strategy, where finishing second is the goal.

Most competitions reward the winner. This one is structured around finishing second.

The 2nd Place Race will return to Rittenhouse Square on June 6, turning a bar crawl into a scavenger hunt with a different objective.

The event begins at Quig’s, a bar above Plays & Players Theatre on Delancey Street. Teams are asked to arrive at 5 p.m. to receive their first clues before heading out into the neighborhood.

Participants will move between nearby bars, including Devil’s Alley and City Tap House Logan Square, completing challenges and collecting points along the way.

But the highest score does not win. Teams can trade, adjust their approach and track their standing throughout the event, with the goal of finishing in second place.

Tickets are $26.50 per person, all locations are within walking distance and the event is recommended for ages 21 and older.

Proceeds will benefit Paper Doll Ensemble, a Philadelphia-based theater group.

2nd Place Race Bar Crawl & Scavenger Hunt

Starts at Quig's - 1714 Delancey St.
Ends at City Tap House Logan Square - 100 N 18th St.
Philadelphia, PA
Tickets: $26.50

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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