3 trade deadline deals that make sense for the Eagles, 2.0

The Philadelphia Eagles are now 6-2, and in second place in the NFC standings. They have had their struggles at times this season, but they are back to their winning ways after dropping two games to the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. They are as good a team as any in the NFL, and yet not without their flaws, and will clearly be looking to upgrade at the Nov. 4 trade deadline, as usual.

Here are three players who make sense for them. (Version 1.0 is here, in case you missed it.)



Saints CB Alontae Taylor for the Eagles' own third-round pick

Taylor was a Saints 2022 second-round pick who has played in 55 NFL games, with 44 starts. If you look at the cornerbacks presently on the Eagles' roster, it's clear that Howie Roseman likes fast guys. Data below via Mockdraftable.com:

Player 40 time Percentile Quinyon Mitchell 4.33 95th Adoree' Jackson 4.42 78th Kelee Ringo 4.36 92nd Jakorian Bennett 4.30 98th Mac McWilliams 4.41 83rd Parry Nickerson 4.32 96th *Cooper DeJean didn't participate at the Combine *Cooper DeJean didn't participate at the Combine

To begin, Taylor checks that box:

He is also a versatile corner, with inside-outside versatility. Here is a look at his snap counts inside and outside, via PFF:

Alontae Taylor Inside (slot) Outside (corner) 2022 22 575 2023 718 122 2024 358 605 2025 201 142 TOTAL 1299 1444



Taylor's role with the Eagles would be on the outside, but as we know, Vic Fangio values versatility, so his ability to do both is a bonus. He is also willing run defender:

In 2024, Taylor had 89 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 16 pass breakups. He is scheduled to be a free agent in 2026, so the Saints may be looking to get something in return for him while they still can. And obviously, Howie Roseman and Mickey Loomis have made more than their share of trades over the years. A late third-round pick feels like fair compensation.

Cardinals DL Calais Campbell for a sixth-round pick

Campbell is 38 years old, but still productive. He's been a bit of a mercenary in recent years, moving from team-to-team on one-year deals:

Calais Campbell Tackles Sacks 2022 - Ravens 36 5.5 2023 - Falcons 56 6.5 2024 - Dolphins 52 5 2025 - Cardinals 19 3



Grain of salt as always, but PFF had Campbell graded as the 7th best defensive lineman in the NFL last season. He's 13th in 2025.

Campbell is a versatile lineman who can play on the edge or on the interior, and the Eagles could use more depth at both spots. The Eagles and Chiefs reportedly were interested in signing Campbell during free agency this past offseason.

For some reason, he chose to play out potentially his last season in the pros with the Cardinals instead of clear Super Bowl contenders like the Eagles or Chiefs, which is kinda weird, right? I mean, I get that he started his career in Arizona, but he had a choice to play for Vic Fangio, Steve Spagnuolo, or Jonathan Gannon, and he picked Gannon. Come on, dude.

Still, he'd help.

Giants OL Evan Neal and a seventh-round pick in 2027 for a sixth-round pick in 2027

Neal was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft, and he was a colossal bust. In 2025, he has been a healthy scratch every week and is almost certainly not going to be on the Giants' roster in 2026.

Last year at the trade deadline, I proposed trading for Kenyon Green, another first-round bust. The logic there was to let Jeff Stoutland work on him, seeing if he can turn Green's potential into ability. The Eagles did eventually trade for Green, but during the following offseason, and, well, that didn't work.

The difference between Green and Neal is that Green had one year left on his rookie contract when we proposed that trade, while Neal is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason. My assumption is that Neal can be good enough to stick on the roster in 2025 as a backup guard / emergency tackle, and the Eagles could retain him cheaply in 2026 if they felt he is making progress under Stoutland's tutelage.

The Eagles did have success turning a first-round bust into a legitimately good starter in Mekhi Becton once upon a time, so, you know, why not keep taking shots?

Of course, this would require the Giants to deal with the Eagles. The Eagles certainly would. The Giants maybe wouldn't under any circumstances. So, I dunno, maybe I'm just getting a head start on low-cost free agency targets in 2026.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader