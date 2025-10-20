3 trade deadline deals that make sense for the Eagles, 1.0

The 5-2 Philadelphia Eagles have had their struggles at times this season, but they are back in the win column after a good road victory over the Minnesota Vikings. It feels like they will be buyers at the Nov. 4 trade deadline, as usual.

Here are three players who make sense for them.

Raiders TE Michael Mayer for the Eagles' own third-round pick

Mayer was a Raiders 2023 second-round pick (35th overall) who had just 48 catches for 460 yards (9.6 YPC) and 2 TDs in his first two seasons. In 2024, he only had 21 catches for 156 yards (7.4 YPC) and 0 TDs. Part of that was because the Raiders used the 13th overall pick in the 2024 draft to select Brock Bowers, who was instantly one of the best tight ends in the NFL as a rookie, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and 5 TDs. Part of it was also because Mayer took a mental health hiatus.

In 2025, Mayer has 12 catches for 107 yards and a TD. Huge grain of salt here, but PFF has Mayer graded as the No. 2 receiving TE in the NFL.

I watched a little of Mayer, and I like him. He fights for every inch after the catch, and he's a good blocker. He's not the receiver that Dallas Goedert is, but the potential is there, and he has a solid floor.

Goedert was available for trade for the better part of the 2025 offseason. He turns 31 in January, but he is still an efficient receiver and an asset as a blocker in the run game. In 2024, he caught 42 passes for 496 yards and 2 TDs in 2024 across 10 regular-season games. In the playoffs last year, good things happened when the ball went Goedert's way, as he caught 17 passes on 20 targets for 215 yards (10.8 yards per target) and 1 TD. In 2025, Goedert has 27 catches for 261 yards and 5 TDs.

But, will he be on the roster in 2026? 🤷‍♂️

If the Eagles aren't sure, then a player like Mayer, whose rookie contract runs through 2026, would make some sense. He could help immediately in the run game and passing game as the TE2, and possibly become the TE1 in 2026 (or in 2025 if Goedert goes down, as he often does).

And certainly, the Eagles have players who have learned how to cope with mental health hurdles, namely Lane Johnson.

Falcons EDGE Arnold Ebiketie for a 2026 fifth-round pick

Ebiketie had 12 sacks over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Five of his 6 sacks in 2024 came in the last 5 games. So far in 2025, he has 9 tackles and 0 sacks, mainly due to the Falcons' heavy investment in their pass rush this offseason.

The Falcons drafted a pair of edge rushers in the first round in Jalon Walker and James Pearce, and they signed Leonard Floyd in free agency. All three of those guys are ahead of Ebiketie in the pecking order.

Ebiketie was a 2022 second-round pick, drafted under the previous coaching regime. The Falcons' defensive coordinator in 2025 is Jeff Ulbrich, who runs a base 4-3 scheme. Ebiketie is probably better suited as a 3-4 edge defender, so his playing time has down-ticked significantly this season.

Ebeketie is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason, and the Falcons are light on 2026 draft capital.

The Eagles expressed some level of interest in Ebiketie during the 2022 draft process, when they brought him in for a pre-draft visit.

Ebiketie would make sense as added edge defender depth to join Nolan Smith (whenever he's ready to take the field again), Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, and if he comes out of retirement, Brandon Graham.

Even after making a flurry of trades near the end of training camp, the Eagles are still projected to have 10 draft picks in 2026. The Falcons are 3-3, so they aren't your typical "sellers" at this point in the season, but if they can recoup some draft capital for a player who is highly unlikely to be on their roster next season, this is their last chance to get something for him. A mid-Day 3 pick (like a 5) might be enough to get the Falcons to part with a player they don't seem to value like they once did.

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt for CB Kelee Ringo

Taylor-Britt has been a starter for the Bengals since 2022, when he was selected by them in the second round (60th overall).

In his second and third seasons in 2023 and 2024, Taylor-Britt had a combined 127 tackles, 7 INT (two pick-sixes), and 27 pass breakups. He has played in 44 games, with 39 starts.

However, in 2025, Taylor-Britt has struggled, and was benched. He represents a potential "buy low" opportunity for a team like the Eagles that could be looking for a reasonably young-but-experienced physical corner who has played well in the recent past.

The Bengals are reportedly looking for a young defender in addition to a high pick in return for Trey Hendrickson, and, well, Kelee Ringo is young, and his rookie contract runs through 2026, whereas Taylor-Britt's expires after this season. Perhaps Ringo makes more sense for where the Bengals are, and Taylor-Britt makes more sense for where the Eagles are?

