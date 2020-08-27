More Events:

August 27, 2020

South Philly's A Novel Idea celebrating Independent Bookstore Day

Shoppers can enjoy 10% off everything in the store, plus free gifts with purchases this weekend

By Sinead Cummings
270820_books.jpg Photo by Claudia Wolff/on Unsplash

A Novel Idea on East Passyunk Avenue is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day with sales and promotions from Friday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Aug. 30.

East Passyunk Avenue's A Novel Idea, owned and operated by married couple Alexander Schneider and Christina Rosso-Schneider, is hosting a weekend of deals and promotions in honor of Independent Bookstore Day.

The national celebration was pushed from April to the end of August because of COVID-19, according to the American Booksellers Association.

Support Black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores

From Friday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Aug. 30, shoppers can stop by the store or choose curbside pickup and enjoy discounts and free gifts with purchases.

Weekend Deals

• 10% off everything in the shop, with 20-40% off specific areas in the shop
• $5 off T-shirts and tote bags
• When shoppers spend $25, they'll earn a free greeting card
• When shoppers spend $50, they'll earn a free, laser-engraved wooden bookmark
• When shoppers spend $75, they'll earn a special goodie bag put together by the team at A Novel Idea

To browse the selection of books at A Novel Idea in person, readers are asked to schedule an appointment online. Masks are required inside.

Shoppers can also choose curbside pickup by browsing online, then either emailing the team at books@anovelideaphilly.com or calling the shop at (267) 764-1202.

A Novel Idea's weekend hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sinead Cummings
