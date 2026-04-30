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April 30, 2026

ABBA-themed ‘Gimme Gimme Disco’ dance party coming to Brooklyn Bowl

The 21+ DJ night will feature disco hits, with themed outfits encouraged on the dance floor.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parties Dance
Gimme Gimme Disco Party Photo Credit/Dylan Eddinger

A disco dance party packed with ABBA hits and throwback favorites is coming to Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on May 16.

A disco-themed dance party is coming to Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Saturday, May 16.

"Gimme Gimme Disco" is a DJ-led event built around ABBA’s catalog, along with disco hits from artists like the Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher. Attendees are encouraged to show up in disco-inspired outfits.

Doors open at 9 p.m., and the music starts at 9:30 p.m. The event is open to guests 21 and older.

Tickets are available through the venue’s website. General admission is standing room only, with VIP upgrades available. Brooklyn Bowl is a cashless venue.

Gimme Gimme Disco

Saturday, May 16 | Doors open at 9 p.m.
Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
1009 Canal St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Tickets start at $21.70

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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