ABBA-themed ‘Gimme Gimme Disco’ dance party coming to Brooklyn Bowl

A disco-themed dance party is coming to Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Saturday, May 16.

"Gimme Gimme Disco" is a DJ-led event built around ABBA’s catalog, along with disco hits from artists like the Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher. Attendees are encouraged to show up in disco-inspired outfits.

Doors open at 9 p.m., and the music starts at 9:30 p.m. The event is open to guests 21 and older.

Tickets are available through the venue’s website. General admission is standing room only, with VIP upgrades available. Brooklyn Bowl is a cashless venue.

Saturday, May 16 | Doors open at 9 p.m.

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

1009 Canal St.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Tickets start at $21.70

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