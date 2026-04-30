ABBA-themed ‘Gimme Gimme Disco’ dance party coming to Brooklyn Bowl

April 30, 2026
A disco-themed dance party is coming to Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Saturday, May 16.
"Gimme Gimme Disco" is a DJ-led event built around ABBA’s catalog, along with disco hits from artists like the Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher. Attendees are encouraged to show up in disco-inspired outfits.
Doors open at 9 p.m., and the music starts at 9:30 p.m. The event is open to guests 21 and older.
Tickets are available through the venue’s website. General admission is standing room only, with VIP upgrades available. Brooklyn Bowl is a cashless venue.
Saturday, May 16 | Doors open at 9 p.m.
Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
1009 Canal St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Tickets start at $21.70
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.