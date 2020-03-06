Academy of Natural Sciences offering pay-what-you-wish admission

On Saturday, March 21, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will celebrate its 208th anniversary.

The academy was established in 1812 by seven amateur naturalists. Today, it's a leading natural history museum dedicated to advancing research, education and public engagement in biodiversity and environmental science.

To celebrate, admission to the Academy of Natural Sciences on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, will be pay-what-you-wish.

Normally, admission is $22 for those age 13 and older at the door and $20 online, and $18 for children ages 2 to 12 at the door and $16 online.

The museum, located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Inside, guests will find dinosaur bones, live butterflies, dioramas of exotic wildlife, and interactive exhibits based on paleontology, minerals and more.

There also are opportunities to see live animal shows, meet scientists and do hands-on activities.

Pay-What-You-Wish Admission

Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103



