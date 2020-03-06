More Events:

March 06, 2020

Academy of Natural Sciences offering pay-what-you-wish admission

Enjoy the deal the weekend the academy turns 208

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University Mike Servedio/Academy of Natural Sciences

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is turning 208. To celebrate, admission to the museum on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be pay-what-you-wish on March 21 and March 22.

On Saturday, March 21, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will celebrate its 208th anniversary.

The academy was established in 1812 by seven amateur naturalists. Today, it's a leading natural history museum dedicated to advancing research, education and public engagement in biodiversity and environmental science.

RELATED: Jasper Johns exhibition to be split between Philadelphia and New York | 'Fantastic Fungi' documentary narrated by Brie Larson to be screened in Philly | 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibit features 100 stunning photos

To celebrate, admission to the Academy of Natural Sciences on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, will be pay-what-you-wish. 

Normally, admission is $22 for those age 13 and older at the door and $20 online, and $18 for children ages 2 to 12 at the door and $16 online.

The museum, located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Inside, guests will find dinosaur bones, live butterflies, dioramas of exotic wildlife, and interactive exhibits based on paleontology, minerals and more.

There also are opportunities to see live animal shows, meet scientists and do hands-on activities.

Pay-What-You-Wish Admission

Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22
Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

