More Events:

February 25, 2020

'Fantastic Fungi' documentary narrated by Brie Larson to be screened in Philly

The film, which takes a deep dive into the benefits of mushrooms, is being shown at venues across the globe on March 26

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Movies
Fantastic Fungi documentary Timothy Dykes/Unsplash

The 'Fantastic Fungi' documentary will be screened at more than 500 venues across the globe on March 26. Philadelphia's Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is one of the places showing the film about the wonders of mushrooms.

"Fantastic Fungi," a nature documentary from Moving Art narrated by "Captain Marvel" actress Brie Larson, will be screened in Philadelphia at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University on Thursday, March 26. 

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway museum is one of more than 500 venues across the globe screening the film on the same night.

The director, Louie Schwartzberg, uses time lapse effects to show the magical world of fungi, as well as interviews with experts to discuss the numerous benefits of mushrooms.

RELATED: 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' cast gushes about Philly in new behind-the-scenes video | 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibit features 100 stunning photos

"The Botany of Desire" and "The Omnivore's Dilemma" author Michael Pollan and renowned mycologist Paul Stamets, known for his TED Talk "6 Ways Mushrooms Can Save the World," are both featured.

"This stunning documentary explores the unlimited potential of fungi in the fields of food, medicine, expanding consciousness, bioremediation, neurogenesis and treating end-of-life anxiety. And that's just the tip of the iceberg," states a press release from the Academy of Natural Sciences.

"Fantastic Fungi" begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 and available through the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival. The screening is a special event ahead of the festival in April.

The trailer for the 2019 documentary is below. Currently, the film has a 95% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Special Festival preview Screening: "Fantastic Fungi"

Thursday, March 26
6:30 p.m. | $14
Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Movies Philadelphia Screenings Science Museums Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

With 49 points against Atlanta, Joel Embiid shows who he could be every night
022520-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Commuting

SEPTA service changes mark end of skip-stop service on Market-Frankford Line
septa

Health Stories

Penn researchers developing oral medication to speed up healing of broken bones
Penn Broken Bones

Flyers

Flyers make two trades, face brutal stretch run in loaded Metro conference
Nate-Thompson-Flyers-trade_022420

TV

'Dispatches from Elsewhere' cast gushes about Philly in new behind-the-scenes video
Dispatches from Elsewhere Segel

Arts & Culture

'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibit features 100 stunning photos
Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved