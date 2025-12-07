More Events:

December 07, 2025

Adventure Aquarium’s Christmas Underwater brings Scuba Santa to the Ocean Realm

Indoor snow flurries and a massive underwater Christmas tree give the exhibits a festive twist.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Attractions
Scuba Santa underwater Provided Courtesy/Adventure Aquarium

Scuba Santa at Adventure Aquarium.

Adventure Aquarium is celebrating the season with its Christmas Underwater program, which runs through Dec. 24 and brings holiday scenes to the Camden attraction.

Scuba Santa is the main draw. He dives into the Ocean Realm exhibit every morning at 10:30 a.m., moving past sea turtles, sharks and stingrays while families watch through the surrounding windows. He often pauses to wave or hold up signs for kids gathered along the glass.

Across the aquarium, guests will see indoor snow flurries and other seasonal touches. Shark Realm features what the aquarium calls the World’s Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree, set among schools of fish. There is also a station where children can write letters to Scuba Santa during their visit.

Visitors can explore the seasonal additions at their own pace or plan their stop around the daily dive.

Christmas Underwater

Runs through Dec. 24
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Drive
Camden, NJ 08103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holidays Attractions Sponsored Content Adventure Aquarium

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Manayunk Development Corporation 3

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Just In

Must Read

Business

Meet the 9 people from the Philly area on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

ChompShop 30 Under 30 2026.jpg

Sponsored

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Prevention

New cervical cancer screening guidelines endorse the use of self-swab kits

Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines

Lifestyle

Google reveals most searched jerseys, tickets and songs in Philly

Most popular jerseys Philly

Holiday

Yuletide at Winterthur brings storybook holiday scenes to life

Winterthur Dried Tree in Conservatory

Eagles

Eagles-Chargers Week 14 injury report, with analysis

120325JoeAlt

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved