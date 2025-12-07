Adventure Aquarium’s Christmas Underwater brings Scuba Santa to the Ocean Realm

Adventure Aquarium is celebrating the season with its Christmas Underwater program, which runs through Dec. 24 and brings holiday scenes to the Camden attraction.

Scuba Santa is the main draw. He dives into the Ocean Realm exhibit every morning at 10:30 a.m., moving past sea turtles, sharks and stingrays while families watch through the surrounding windows. He often pauses to wave or hold up signs for kids gathered along the glass.

Across the aquarium, guests will see indoor snow flurries and other seasonal touches. Shark Realm features what the aquarium calls the World’s Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree, set among schools of fish. There is also a station where children can write letters to Scuba Santa during their visit.

Visitors can explore the seasonal additions at their own pace or plan their stop around the daily dive.

Runs through Dec. 24

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Drive

Camden, NJ 08103

