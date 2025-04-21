Eagles star A.J. Brown says his car was stolen overnight, but recovered by police

Just hours after Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown went on social media to say his car was stolen early Monday morning, he posted a follow-up video saying the missing vehicle has been recovered.

In his initial Instagram post, Brown broadly addressed "Philly" as he talked about the theft. He didn't give any information about the model of the missing car or where the theft occurred. The star receiver lives in the north end of Haddonfield, New Jersey, and Philadelphia police said the theft did not happen in the city.

"Come on, Philly. Come on, man. You stole my whip last night," Brown said. "Come on, man. I'll make a deal with you, bro. To whoever you are, which I'm going to find out soon, I'll make a deal with you. Just bring the whip back, bro. I won't press charges, bro."

In a second video, Brown said his car was found and that it had not been returned to him directly. He said he had spoken with police, but gave no other information.

"We already got the whip," Brown said. "See, I told you to just turn the car back in — just turn it in, and now you've got to deal with the consequences, man. ... When we (were) talking to the police, my little son came up and said, 'Dada, Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol!' I said, 'Everybody's got jokes this morning.' Now the joke's on you."



Brown, who switched his social media avatars to a picture of the "Paw Patrol" character Chase, said his car had been stolen, within minutes, around 3:42 a.m. He vowed to get the vehicle back quickly.

"I'm going to show you how fast I am on my feet," Brown, 27, said in his first social post. "Real talk, this 'finna get done today, bro, so might as well pull back up and drop that off."

On Monday morning, Haddonfield police said in the borough's app that they were investigating the theft of an unlocked car from a driveway at 3:42 a.m. In an update, they said the car was recovered in Camden and a suspect was taken into custody, with charges pending. The theft's timing lines up with the timeframe given by Brown, but police did not immediately respond to a request to confirm that stolen car belonged to Brown.

Brown drew headlines during the Eagles' Super Bowl run for showing up to playoff games in a Honda Accord, a modest choice for a player whose contract pays him an average of $32 million per year.

On April 11, Brown posted a photo on Instagram showing the inside of a Rolls Royce. The photo did not include a caption or any other information about the car. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clarke wrote on Facebook that Brown had bought "an amazing new ride" after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX in February.