MLB All-Star Games in Philadelphia, by the numbers

The 96th MLB All-Star Game has brought the baseball circus to Philadelphia this week. Between the Futures Game, the MLB Draft, the Home Run Derby and the game itself — and a bevy of other events like the 3-v-3 celebrity game — the center of the baseball world is Philly.

There is a rich, if not rarified history to the Mid-Summer Classic and the city of Philadelphia. Here is a look at 10 truly interesting numbers and facts, and why they're significant this week:

1

Despite it being built and opened 22 years ago, in 2004, and being one of the most beloved ballparks in baseball, Citizens Bank Park will be hosting an All-Star Game for the first time this week.

2

Kyle Schwarber's All-Star Game MVP last year, in a first of its kind swing-off, was the second in franchise history.

Last year’s All-Star Game required the first-ever home run swing-off to decide the winner!



And Kyle Schwarber came through with 3 homers in 3 swings for the National League 💪 pic.twitter.com/LOBUKdLwmy — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2026

Outfielder Johnny Callison won MVP honors way back in 1964, in the third year the honor was given.

2

Phillies sluggers have won two Home Run Derby titles, interestingly in back-to-back derbies in 2005 and 2006. Bobby Abreu won the event in Detroit a year before Ryan Howard won it in Pittsburgh. Philly is expected to be represented this year (on Monday evening) by either Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper or both. Alec Bohm was the most recent Phillies participant, in 2024 when he lost in the first round.

3

Due to fan voting, and perhaps to Harper often playing better in the second half of MLB seasons, Tuesday will mark just the third All-Star appearance for Harper as a Phillie in his eight seasons here. He wasn't even an All-Star in his 2021 NL MVP season. As a Washington National, he was an All-Star in six of his seven seasons with D.C.

5

This will be the fifth All-Star Game played in Philadelphia. Veterans Stadium hosted two and Shibe Park hosted two. Some history:

• 1996: Ricky Botallico was the lone Phillies representative. Mike Piazza (who hails from Norristown, PA) won MVP. The NL won 6-0.

• 1976: This was not surprisingly the 200th Anniversary of the United States. The Phillies had five All-Stars on a very loaded team: Greg Luzinski, Bob Boone, Dave Cash, Larry Bowa and Mike Schmidt. The NL won 7-1.

• 1952: The Phils had three All-Stars: Robin Roberts, Curt Simmons and Granny Hammer (great name). Jackie Robinson hit a homer and the NL won 3-2.

• 1943: In a game highlighted by Stan Musial and Bobby Doerr driving in runs, Babe Dahlgren was the Phils' lone All-Star in their first home All-Star Game. The AL came back to win 5-3.

6

The number of All-Stars the Phillies are sending to Citizens Bank Park to represent the city: Brandon Marsh (the only starter), Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Cris Sánchez, Jesus Luzardo and Jhoan Duran.

7

The number they should have, as Zack Wheeler has been the subject of one of the biggest All-Star snubs in recent memory. You can read more about that here.

8

The franchise record for All-Stars in a single-summer was eight back in 2024, when Harper, Trea Turner and Bohm were all named starters and five pitchers — Jeff Hoffman, Ranger Suárez, Matt Strahm, Sánchez and Wheeler were on the squad.

15

If Cris Sánchez does indeed get the nod to start the All-Star Game for the NL, he'll be the first Phillies starter in 15 years to do so – since Roy Halladay in 2011. Curt Schilling did it in 1999, Terry Mulholland in 1993 and Steve Carlton in 1979. Prior to that, Robin Roberts started five times (1950-51, 1953-55) and Curt Simmons did twice (1952 and 1957).

17

When Marsh takes the field Tuesday it will have been 17 years since a Phillies outfielder started in the All-Star Game — Raúl Ibañez being the most recent back in 2009. They've had some serious outfield issues over the last few decades.

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