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March 29, 2026

You can pet and walk alpacas at this New Jersey farm

Bluebird Farm also hosts experiences like picnics and yoga sessions with alpacas, along with seasonal events throughout the year.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Farms
Bluebird Farms Alpacas Main.png Provided Courtesy/Bluebird Farm Alpacas

At Bluebird Farm, visitors can get up close with alpacas through guided experiences that include feeding and walking.

Looking for something different to do outside? Bluebird Farm Alpacas offers guided visits on a working farm in New Jersey.

The family-run farm hosts small group tours where visitors can meet the animals up close. A standard visit includes time in the pens to feed the alpacas, take photos and learn how they’re cared for.

An upgraded option adds a guided walk around the property while leading an alpaca on a leash. There’s also a companion ticket for visitors who want to join the walk without handling one.

Pricing starts at $16 for a farm visit, with alpaca walks at $26 and companion tickets at $20. Visits are reservation-based and typically run in small groups.

The farm also offers additional experiences throughout the year, including picnic setups, yoga sessions and seasonal events tied to holidays. An on-site shop sells alpaca-themed items and products made from alpaca fiber.

Bluebird Farms is open by reservation, with weekday availability and weekend hours typically running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bluebird Farm Alpacas

Weekday availability and weekend hours
44 Willow Ave.
Peapack, NJ 07977
Visits are by registration

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 


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