You can pet and walk alpacas at this New Jersey farm

Looking for something different to do outside? Bluebird Farm Alpacas offers guided visits on a working farm in New Jersey.

The family-run farm hosts small group tours where visitors can meet the animals up close. A standard visit includes time in the pens to feed the alpacas, take photos and learn how they’re cared for.

An upgraded option adds a guided walk around the property while leading an alpaca on a leash. There’s also a companion ticket for visitors who want to join the walk without handling one.

Pricing starts at $16 for a farm visit, with alpaca walks at $26 and companion tickets at $20. Visits are reservation-based and typically run in small groups.

The farm also offers additional experiences throughout the year, including picnic setups, yoga sessions and seasonal events tied to holidays. An on-site shop sells alpaca-themed items and products made from alpaca fiber.

Bluebird Farms is open by reservation, with weekday availability and weekend hours typically running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekday availability and weekend hours

44 Willow Ave.

Peapack, NJ 07977

Visits are by registration

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