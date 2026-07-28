Amada's all-you-can-eat suckling pig dinner returns for two nights in August

Amada is bringing back one of its most popular annual dining events this August with Cava y Cochinillo, a one-night-only feast centered around unlimited roasted suckling pig.

The communal dinner will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Amada Radnor in Wayne and Sunday, Aug. 16, at Amada Philadelphia in Old City. Tickets cost $75 per person, and reservations are available through OpenTable.

Formerly known as Pig Out, the event celebrates cochinillo, a traditional Spanish roasted suckling pig often served during family gatherings and special occasions. Guests begin the evening with a welcome cava toast before enjoying multiple courses, including endless carved cochinillo.

The menu also includes Spanish appetizers such as Chorizo Cantimpalo, Croquetas de Jamón and Dátiles, followed by rosemary white beans, Catalan-style Brussels sprouts and Tarta de Queso for dessert.

Because the dinners are offered only once at each location each year, reservations are recommended.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Amada Radnor

555 E. Lancaster Ave.

Wayne, PA 19087

Sunday, Aug. 16

Amada Philadelphia

217-219 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

$75 per person

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