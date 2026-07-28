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July 28, 2026

Amada's all-you-can-eat suckling pig dinner returns for two nights in August

The annual Cava y Cochinillo dinner includes unlimited roasted suckling pig, Spanish tapas, dessert and a welcome cava toast at the restaurant's Philadelphia and Radnor locations.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Dinner
Roasted suckling pig is served during Amada's Cava y Cochinillo dinner Provided Courtesy/Amada

Amada's annual Cava y Cochinillo dinner features unlimited roasted suckling pig, Spanish tapas, dessert and a cava toast during two one-night events in August.

Amada is bringing back one of its most popular annual dining events this August with Cava y Cochinillo, a one-night-only feast centered around unlimited roasted suckling pig.

The communal dinner will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Amada Radnor in Wayne and Sunday, Aug. 16, at Amada Philadelphia in Old City. Tickets cost $75 per person, and reservations are available through OpenTable.

Formerly known as Pig Out, the event celebrates cochinillo, a traditional Spanish roasted suckling pig often served during family gatherings and special occasions. Guests begin the evening with a welcome cava toast before enjoying multiple courses, including endless carved cochinillo.

The menu also includes Spanish appetizers such as Chorizo Cantimpalo, Croquetas de Jamón and Dátiles, followed by rosemary white beans, Catalan-style Brussels sprouts and Tarta de Queso for dessert.

Because the dinners are offered only once at each location each year, reservations are recommended.

Amada Cava y Cochinillo

Wednesday, Aug. 12
Amada Radnor
555 E. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne, PA 19087

Sunday, Aug. 16
Amada Philadelphia
217-219 Chestnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106

$75 per person

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Food & Drink Dinner Philadelphia Amada Radnor

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