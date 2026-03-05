More Events:

American Swedish Historical Museum to host Easter Family Day

The March 29 event in South Philly will feature Swedish Easter traditions, crafts and outdoor egg hunts for kids.

FamiylEasterIMG_9723.JPG Provided Courtesy/American Swedish Historical Museum

Families can take part in Easter-themed crafts and egg hunts during Easter Family Day at the American Swedish Historical Museum in Philadelphia.

An Easter celebration at the American Swedish Historical Museum will give families a chance to explore how the holiday is celebrated in Sweden.

The museum’s annual Easter Family Day is scheduled for Sunday, March 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at its home in FDR Park. The afternoon program is geared toward children and includes crafts, face painting and outdoor egg hunts.

The event draws on Swedish Easter traditions. In Sweden, children often dress up as “Easter witches,” wearing colorful skirts and scarves while going door to door wishing people a Happy Easter.

At the Philadelphia event, kids will be able to create holiday-themed crafts and dress up as Easter witches before heading outside for egg hunts. Separate hunts will be offered for children ages 2 to 5 and for kids ages 6 and older. The hunts are scheduled to take place outdoors rain or shine.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $5 for children ages 2 to 12. Admission is free for children younger than 2. The ticket price also includes admission to the museum.

Sunday, March 29 from 2-4 p.m.
American Swedish Historical Museum
1900 Pattison Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19145
$15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for children ages 2-12

