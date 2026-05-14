Analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of the Eagles' 2026 schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 schedule is set, so now we'll take a deeper look at the advantages and disadvantages of this year's slate of games.

First, a quick snapshot, via the Eagles:

This year, although the Eagles have a significant advantage in that their schedule looks easier than it was a year ago, they also have more than their share of disadvantages. Let's start with the advantages.

Advantages

• In 2025, the Eagles' opponents had a combined record of 162-127 (0.561) and a combined point differential of +456 during the 2024 season. It was a hard schedule.

In 2026, their opponents had a combined record of 138-149-2 (0.481) and a combined point differential of -16 during the 2025 season.

Week Opponent 2025 record 2025 point diff 1 Commanders 5-12 -95 2 @ Titans 3-14 -194 3 @ Bears 11-6 +26 4 Rams 12-5 +172 5 @ Jaguars 13-4 +138 6 Panthers 8-9 -69 7 Cowboys 7-9-1 -40 8 @ Commanders 5-12 -95 9 Giants 4-13 -58 10 BYE 11 Steelers 10-7 +10 12 @ Cowboys 7-9-1 -40 13 @ Cardinals 3-14 -133 14 Colts 8-9 +54 15 Seahawks 14-3 +191 16 Texans 12-5 +109 17 @ 49ers 12-5 +66 18 @ Giants 4-13 -58 TOTAL

138-149-2 (0.481) -16



If you prefer your "strength of schedule" to be measured by Super Bowl odds instead of last season's records, then well, it's a relatively easy schedule by those standards, too. Via Deniz Selman:

• The NFC East teams all play each other twice, as you're aware, and in 2026 they play the entirety of the NFC West and the AFC South. They also each have three games on their schedules that their divisional rivals don't. The Eagles have a first-place schedule, and as such, they play first-place teams in the NFC North, the NFC South, and the AFC North. Those teams are the Bears, Panthers, and Steelers. The NFC East teams drew the following floating opponents this year:

Finish NFC East team NFCN / NFCS / AFCN opponents 1st Eagles Bears, Panthers, Steelers 2nd Cowboys Packers, Buccaneers, Ravens 3rd Commanders Vikings, Falcons, Bengals 4th Giants Lions, Saints, Browns



The Eagles' three floating opponents are about as easy as it gets for a first-place schedule. I would argue that Bears/Panthers/Steelers trio is a much easier draw than the Cowboys' trio of the Packers/Bucs/Ravens, and arguably also every bit as easy as the Commanders' and Giants' third and fourth place floating opponents.

• The NFC teams have 9 home games, 7 away games, and one neutral site game posing as an away game in 2026. That's not a huge advantage for the Eagles over their primary competition since they all have nine home games, but it's still nice having more home games than road games.

• The Eagles don't have their bye after their trip to London Week 5. As I understand it, teams traveling to Europe have the option of whether or not to have their bye the following week, or later in the season. I'll be curious to hear why they opted not to have their bye after a tough road trip, but I'm sure they have their reasons.

On the bright side, after their flight home from London, the Eagles won't board a flight again as a team until their Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys Week 12.



Also, their Week 10 bye more or less cuts their season in half. Well, kinda. Nine games before it, eight games after.

• They have a stretch of three straight home games late in the season -- Weeks 14 (Colts), 15 (Seahawks), and 16 (Texans), which also happens to be a tough stretch of opponents that had a combined point differential of +354 last season.



Disadvantages

• The Eagles will play four teams coming off their bye week this season:



There's simply no way that should ever happen, to any team. The Eagles' Week 8 game against a Commanders team coming off a bye is particularly egregious, since the Eagles play on Monday night -- against another divisional rival in the Cowboys, for that matter -- in Week 7.

• The Eagles are undefeated in Week 1 games during the Nick Sirianni era, and they'll have a good chance of keeping that streak alive against a bad Commanders team. However, I would argue that getting the Commanders later in the season would have been more ideal, for two reasons:



They have a pair of new coordinators, so there's an element of mystery in preparing for them Week 1. They'll play them before Jayden Daniels' inevitable injuries.

• The Eagles will play in London Week 5 against the Jaguars. The Jaguars have had more success in London than they have otherwise. They have played at least one game in London every year since 2013, and have a 7-7 record there. In games not in London during that span, they are 68-131 (0.342). It's probably better to just play them in Jacksonville since they're so used to playing overseas.

• The Eagles' final two games of the season are on the road. It's better to have home games to close out the regular season heading into the postseason.



• The Eagles will play in Dallas on Thanksgiving on a short week. Back in 2019, the Eagles proposed — and later withdrew — a resolution to negate the Cowboys' and Lions' competitive advantage of getting a Thursday home game every year.



Withdrawn, By Philadelphia; to continue the annual tradition of having Dallas and Detroit play on Thanksgiving, provided that one of those clubs host a home game with the other club playing away, and alternating home and away games each subsequent season.

"We do a lot of data analysis of schedules and things like that, and short weeks, because you’re trying to prepare and recover and all those kinds of things, and one of the things that came up was the difficulty sometimes of short weeks on Thursdays," Jeffrey Lurie said at the time.



"Nobody wants to play away on Thursday night on a short week, and we feel it should be a balanced schedule in terms of teams that have to play on a short week, away. That’s all. It has nothing to do with Thanksgiving. It’s a great tradition in Detroit, Dallas, whatever, but just on a competitive basis, as soon as you look at the schedule, you want to know, are you on short week on a Thursday?"

Anyway, the Eagles haven't played on Thanksgiving in Dallas since 2014, but they're heading back there this year.

• The Eagles will log a lot of miles in the air this season.



The Eagles traveled a little under 16,000 miles last year, despite playing fewer road games. Obviously the London game is a part of that equation, but the Eagles also have trips out west to Phoenix and San Francisco.

• There's a lot of schedule weirdness. The Eagles will play two Thursday games, two Monday games, two Sunday night games, a Saturday game, and a game in London; and on major holidays in some cases. That's going to require extra thought from the coaching staff on how to structure weeks of practice, etc.

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