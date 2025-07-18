Angelo's Pizzeria to open shop in South Jersey at former Di'Nic's space

Angelo's Pizzeria will soon be serving its famed South Philly cheesesteaks in South Jersey, where owner Danny DiGiampietro is taking over the storefront of Di'Nic's Roast Pork & Beef in West Collingswood Heights.

Angelo's shared the news Thursday on Instagram, saying the property at 310 Black Horse Pike first needs renovations before the new outpost opens. No timeline was given. The dine-in restaurant will have a full menu with pizza, cheesesteaks, meatballs, cutlets, hoagies and salads. Their takeout-only location on South 9th Street has a rotating menu with meatballs on Wednesdays, cutlets on Thursdays and pork on Fridays.

The plan in Haddon Township marks a return to South Jersey for DiGiampietro. He opened his original Haddonfield restaurant in 2013 before making the jump to South Philly in 2019. Angelo's has since rocketed up the hierarchy of Philly cheesesteaks, powered by DiGiampietro's house-made seeded rolls, and regularly has long lines stretching from its storefront.

The news of Di'Nic's closing was first reported Wednesday by South Jersey blog 42 Freeway. Di'Nic's presence in South Jersey stretches back to 1973, when the family opened its first shop in Mount Ephraim. The business has been in West Collingswood Heights since 2007. Owner Joe Fabrizzio said he chose to sell the business to pursue another career path, and the last day at Di'Nic's will be Saturday. Fabrizzio has no affiliation with the DiNic's Roast Pork at Reading Terminal Market, which partners with DiGiampietro at another stand called Uncle Gus' Steaks.

South Jersey may not be Angelo's only target for expansion. In an Instagram story this week, DiGiampietro said he hopes to open another shop in Conshohocken, where he and his business partners took over Conshohocken Italian Bakery last year to start a wholesale business for their rolls. DiGiampietro also is exploring opening an Angelo's in Wilmington, and he already shares a shop in New York City — Danny & Coop's — with actor and Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper.