More Events:

August 28, 2025

Apple Festival returns to Linvilla Orchards Sept. 27 with fall activities for families

Apple picking, live music, kids’ entertainment and Pumpkinland highlight the autumn tradition.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Fall
Linvilla ORchards Apple Festival Provided Courtesy/Linvilla Orchards

Linvilla Orchards in Media will celebrate the apple harvest with its annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The daylong event features seasonal activities, food and entertainment across the family-owned farm. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 28.

Visitors can head into the orchards to pick from more than two dozen apple varieties or stop by the farm market and bakery for fresh pies, cider donuts and caramel apples.

The festival lineup includes kid-friendly performances by Silly Joe, along with live music from local bands between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Families will also find pony rides, face painting, hayrides, games and a petting zoo.

Pumpkinland, Linvilla’s signature fall attraction, will also be open. The display, which runs through Nov. 2, features giant figures, scarecrows and pumpkins of all sizes spread throughout the farm.

Apple Festival at Linvilla Orchards

Saturday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 28
Linvilla Orchards
137 West Knowlton Rd.
Media, PA 19063
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Fall Family-Friendly Entertainment

Videos

Featured

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen
Limited - Columbia Montour - DuMond Twins

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Woodmere Art Museum sues Trump administration for repealing $750,000 in grant funding

woodmere lawsuit

Sponsored

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Illness

A breath test developed at Penn State can quickly diagnose diabetes

Diabetes Breath Test

Media

FOX29's Mike Jerrick is getting his own late night show

Mike Jerrick FOX29

Festivals

Apple Festival at Linvilla Orchards returns Sept. 27

Linvilla ORchards Apple Festival

Phillies

Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola step up in different ways as Phillies win series over Nationals

Ranger 8.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved