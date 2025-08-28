Apple Festival returns to Linvilla Orchards Sept. 27 with fall activities for families

Linvilla Orchards in Media will celebrate the apple harvest with its annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The daylong event features seasonal activities, food and entertainment across the family-owned farm. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 28.

Visitors can head into the orchards to pick from more than two dozen apple varieties or stop by the farm market and bakery for fresh pies, cider donuts and caramel apples.

The festival lineup includes kid-friendly performances by Silly Joe, along with live music from local bands between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Families will also find pony rides, face painting, hayrides, games and a petting zoo.

Pumpkinland, Linvilla’s signature fall attraction, will also be open. The display, which runs through Nov. 2, features giant figures, scarecrows and pumpkins of all sizes spread throughout the farm.

Saturday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 28

Linvilla Orchards

137 West Knowlton Rd.

Media, PA 19063