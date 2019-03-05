Ariana Grande unveils her very own Starbucks drink: The cloud macchiato

Ariana Grande, capitalizing on her last name being synonymous with a Starbucks cup size, has unveiled a new drink in collaboration with the coffee giant: the cloud macchiato.



The drink is a variation on the chain's traditional caramel macchiato, this time upping the foam portion for a foggy, cloudy effect. The macchiato is melded with cold microfoam, "frothed cold and blended until smooth, creating layers of creamy texture and flavor, without the cream," as Starbucks describes it.