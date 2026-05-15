Do Philadelphia fans want Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA here?

Any list of big time pro athletes with a good sense of humor has to include current World Number One golfer Scottie Scheffler.

Remember that time he was wrongfully arrested in a bizarre PGA Championship in Louisville a few years ago? He had the last laugh, as did his bank account and trophy case.

The Dallas native was among the leaders after Thursday's first round at Aronimink and is in the top middle of a tightly packed leaderboard with another major title his for the taking.

Oh yea, Scheffler is from Dallas. There was no escaping Eagles fans.

Scheffler, following a 67, showed Philly fans he was in on the joke. It's his first tournament in the region (he skilled last spring's Truist Championship held at Philly Cricket Club).

“I got chirped more than I expected for being a Cowboys fan, but it was all in good fun,” Scheffler said. “I got quite a kick out of it. The fans were quite funny today. Philly is definitely a sports town. I said it a little in the beginning, I haven’t played much golf here and haven’t spent much time in the city, and I certainly won’t this week with it being a golf tournament."

The two biggest galleries over the first two days at the 108th PGA Championship in Newtown Square were Rory McIlroy's group — the Masters champion struggled and clawed near the cutline all day Friday — and Scheffler's group. Does the sizable gallery mean Philadelphia is pulling for him to win? Or are they just curious to be around the spectacle?

"There were some really cool spots on the golf course where you can kind of get punch bowl type of feel and the crowd can get loud," Scheffler told media members. "The crowd had a ton of energy, and it was really fun to play in front of them today."

The Philly suburbs have held some major PGA events over the last two decades, but Scheffler winning here would by far be the biggest name to lift a golf trophy in modern times (since the days of Arnold Palmer winning the Whitemarsh Open in 1963).

Here's the list Scheffler is looking to join with a fourth major title:

Year Tournament Host site Champion 2025 Truist Champonship Philadelphia Cricket Club Sepp Straka 2022 BMW Championship Wilmington CC Patrick Cantlay 2018 BMW Championship Aronimink CC Keegan Bradley

2013 U.S. Open Merion CC Justin Rose 2011 AT&T National Aronimink CC Nick Watney 2010 AT&T National Aronimink CC Justin Rose 2002 SEI PA Classic Waynesborough CC Dan Forsman 2000 SEI PA Classic Waynesborough CC Chris DiMarco



Scheffler bogied three of his first four holes in the second round Friday but after a back nine 37 (he started on the 10th hole) he steadied the ship on his second nine, his 2-under total putting him just three shots back at the time of this publishing.

"It was really really tough," he said Friday. "It was blowing really hard, it was quite cold as well it was a really challenging morning overall."

Scheffler was three shots back after 36 holes last year in Quail Hollow, here he'd go on to win his first PGA Championship.