More Health:

March 28, 2024

AI can detect depression in white people based on their social media posts – but not in Black people, Penn study finds

The results underscore the need for caution when using the technology in mental health care settings. Researchers say it potentially could perpetuate racial disparities.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Depression AI
AI Depression Disparities Kaboompics.com/Pexels.com

Using AI models, Penn researchers found that language in social media posts previously understood to be predictive of depression did not detect depression in Black Americans.

Over the years, scientists had developed methods to identify depression by analyzing the language people use in social media posts. But a new study suggests these methods provide accurate results for white people but not for Black individuals. 

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania recruited more than 800 people – half of them white, half of them Black, some reporting depression and some not – and employed artificial-intelligence models to examine the language they used in their Facebook posts. Words and expressions used on social media that had been established as predictive of depression only proved to be so for the white participants. The model was three times less likely to accurately predict depression among Black people.

MORENew drug protects people with weakened immune systems from COVID-19

"Our results raise concern that certain psychological processes thought to predict or maintain depression may be less relevant, or even irrelevant, to populations historically excluded from psychological research, including Black individuals," the researchers wrote in a paper published Tuesday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The results highlight the need for more awareness about how "race and ethnicity influence the relationship between depression and language expression," the researchers wrote. The study also accentuates the need to increase representation of Black people and other underrepresented groups in medical research and to establish more accurate predictive models to address more diverse mental health needs, according to the study's lead author, Sunny Rai, a postdoctoral researcher in Computer and Information Science at Penn.

Results showed a strong correlation between white people using first-person pronouns, such as "I," "me" and "my" and the severity of their depression. White people who reported depression also used more self-critical and self-deprecating expressions, such as calling themselves a "wreck," a "mess" or "worthless" and communicated feelings of anxiety and isolation with words such as "terrified" or "misunderstood."

None of these results held up for the Black participants in the study.

"In this study, we found that use of the self-referential pronoun – also known as 'I-talk' – is unrelated to depression in the Black population," Rai said.

Overall, Black people – even those who did not report depression – used "I-talk" more frequently than white people in their Facebook posts. Also, using self-critical language, such as calling themselves "useless," and expressions of feeling like an outcast, such as "weirdo" and "creep," were not specifically associated with depression in Black people.

Even after training the AI model on language Black people used in their posts, it still did not perform well. 

"So I think that the problem of underperformance is not limited to collecting more data," Rai said.

Other unknown factors may be involved, she said – factors in need of further study.

These results emphasized the need for caution when using AI in mental health settings, said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which partially funded this study.

"As society explores the use of AI and other technologies to help deliver much-needed mental health care, we must ensure no one is left behind or misrepresented," Volkow said. "More diverse datasets are essential to ensure that health care disparities are not perpetuated by AI and that these new technologies can help tailor more effective health care interventions."

Rai said AI holds promise for assisting in health care settings, but that it is necessary to validate and test models being used to make sure they accurately reflect populations.

"It doesn't mean that AI is not useful or that it should not be used," Rai said. "It just means that we need to be more thorough and rigorous in our approach."

Researchers from Penn's Perelman School of Medicine and its School of Engineering and Applied Science conducted the analysis. They hope to expand on this research to examine how depression is expressed in cultures outside of the United States, Rai said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Depression AI Philadelphia National Institutes of Health Artificial Intelligence Research Studies Mental Health Penn Medicine Race Racial Equality

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - man is sitting at the sofa and taking blood from his finger due to diabetes

Chronic health conditions can affect your mental health
A Volunteer Working on Election Day with Stickers

Volunteering on Election Day

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Mayor Parker pledges support for Baltimore after bridge collapse
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Careers

Careers with the City of Philadelphia
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Illness

Hospital patients are commonly misdiagnosed with pneumonia – to the detriment of their health, study finds
Pneumonia Misdiagnosis

TV

Joey Graziadei proposes in the dramatic season finale of 'The Bachelor'
joey graziadei bachelor finale

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Experts predict World Series win for Fightins
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-2024-Preview

Food & Drink

PHS Pop Up Gardens open for the season on Friday
PHS Pop Up Gardens

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved