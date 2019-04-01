Some people loathe ASMR, while others can't even experience it

Autonomous sensory meridian response — or what’s more commonly referred to as ASMR — is a calming, pleasurable feeling often accompanied by a tingling sensation that’s often triggered by sounds including whispers, crinkling and more.

The main benefits of ASMR include reducing stress level, improved blood flow, better digestion, healthier mood and working as a key mechanism of weight loss, according to The ASMR.

People rave about ASMR as a self-care tool, and YouTube ASMR channels rack up millions of viewers. It’s become a pillar in pop culture and was even featured in Michelob Ultra Gold’s Super Bowl commercial this year, starring actress Zoe Kravitz whispering into a microphone while surrounded by a mountain landscape.

But not everyone is into the audible stimuli of ASMR. Sounds that make ASMR viewers feel warm and fuzzy — like tapping, scratching or mouth noises — are the same small, but mighty, sounds that aggravate those with misophonia, a sound sensitivity disorder.

According to Men’s Health, ASMR refers to the tingling sensation felt when interacting with sounds. But not everyone actually experiences it, and some are neutral to it.

Spencer Gerrol, a cognitive scientist and founder of neuroanalytics company Spark Neuro, tells Men’s Health that people who say they dislike ASMR are actually not experiencers. “It begs the question: Are they just not experiencing it, and therefore, it's just neutral to them?” he says. “Or, are they experiencing something that they really don't like?”

Reportedly, parallels exist between ASMR and misophonia — hypersensitivity to sounds, triggers from sounds and consistent psychological or physical responses to the sound, whether negative or positive.

ASMR is closely linked to past experiences, studies find, with the sensation resembling feeling nurtured as a child. This can be comforting to some, Gerrol says. “For some people, perhaps there was something that was not pleasant in their childhood, those same sensations can actually be something they recoil against,” he adds.

Of course, preconceived notions about ASMR can influence reactions to it. When people were told that ASMR content would bring a pleasurable experience, they had a positive experience, a 2018 study discovered. But a perceived negative experience led to a negative reaction.

Those who feel rage, stress or creeped out from ASMR videos likely can’t be trained to like them, scientists say. Being open to an ASMR experience, however, could lead to some level of enjoyment, even for people who say they don’t like them, Men’s Health concludes.

If you’re unsure about how you react to ASMR, you can test your sensitivity with this sound generator or take the deep-dive into YouTube's ASMR pages.