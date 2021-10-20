More Health:

October 20, 2021

Biomarker discovery may lead to better treatments for asthma, COPD, Rutgers researchers say

A protein leakage may be leading to constricted airways

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Asthma
lung airway diseases Robina Weermeijer/Unsplash.com

Rutgers University researchers found a protein in the lungs can leak a particular molecule into the bloodstream that leads to constricted airways among people with asthma and COPD.

Rutgers University researchers have identified a potential biomarker for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that may help doctors better diagnose the lung conditions.

At the heart of the discovery is a protein in the lungs that can leak a molecule called cyclic adenosine monophosphate, or cAMP, into the bloodstream, constricting the airways.

The molecule's job is to transmit biological information that helps relax lung muscles and widen the airways. But when cAMP is lost due to a leakage into the bloodstream, the opposite occurs.

The researchers said their findings may help doctors better determine the severity of chronic lung disease and lead to more effective bronchodilators – medications that relax the muscles that tighten the airways.

"This protein has been recognized as important in some diseases, but it has never been defined before in airway diseases, such as asthma and COPD, until now," said Dr. Reynold Panettieri, vice chancellor of translational medicine at Rutgers.

"In addition to identifying this protein, we demonstrated that if you decrease the leakage, the smooth muscles in the airways relax, which could be potentially very important in improving asthma and COPD management. In addition, the presence of too much cAMP in a patient's blood is a new biomarker that can help characterize specific types of asthma and COPD."

About 25 million U.S. residents have asthma and another 14 million have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

An asthma diagnosis requires a physical exam that may include a lung function test and an X-ray of the lungs or sinuses. A COPD diagnose may require a lung function test, a chest X-ray, a CT scan to detect emphysema and a blood test to measure how well the lungs oxygenate the blood and remove carbon dioxide.  

For the study, Rutgers researchers collaborated with the Yale School of Medicine to analyze cAMP leakage in patients with and without asthma. They also analyzed blood samples from a group of asthma patients.

Losing cAMP molecules causes smooth muscle cells to constrict, worsening the asthma, the researchers found. And because the molecules are leaking into the bloodstream, they easily can be identified as a biomarker of asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"We determined that cAMP blood levels are higher in asthma patients," Panettieri said. "This knowledge allows for better diagnostics of the illness and forms the basis for new therapeutics that will plug the leak of cAMP in the protein."

The study was published in the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology.

Asthma is a chronic condition that affects the lungs and requires ongoing management. An asthma attack occurs when the lungs become inflamed, constricting the airway.

Asthma symptoms – difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing and tightness in the chest – are triggered by allergens or irritants that enter the lungs. But not everyone with asthma has allergies. Other asthma triggers include tobacco smoke, dust mites, cockroach droppings, air pollution, strong odors, fumes and intense exercise.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease causes breathing difficulties, coughing and wheezing that worsens over time. Occupational and environmental exposures are known risk factors.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Asthma Philadelphia COPD Rutgers University Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Ben Simmons suspended for Sixers opener after getting kicked out of practice
Ben_Simmons_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Halloween

Trick or treat at The Franklin Institute
Limited - Franklin Fright - Trick or Treating

Education

SEPTA strike could disrupt in-person learning, Philly school district warns
Philly schools SEPTA strike

Media

Charles Barkley rips Ben Simmons, Sixers over ongoing drama
Barkley Simmons Sixers

Adult Health

Osteoporosis prevention should begin as a young adult, experts say
Bone Health Osteoporosis

Entertainment

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved