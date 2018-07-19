More Events:

July 19, 2018

Join Atlas Obscura for 'A Walk Through Plagues, Madness, and Medicine'

Walking tour will share how past epidemics informed present-day medicine

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
History Medicines
Stock_Carroll - Hospital ER Gurney Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A gurney in a hospital's Emergency Department.

On Sunday, July 29, learn something new on a walking tour through Philadelphia focused on the rise of modern medicine and psychiatry in the city. 

The event was put together by popular travel website Atlas Obscura, which specializes in highlighting strange, hidden places across the globe, so you know it's going to be wacky, weird and wonderful.

RELATED: Jefferson med students swap stethoscopes for sketchbooks | In a rush? Philly acupuncturist offers "on-the-go" treatment | The Ghostly Circus will return to Laurel Hill Cemetery for a fifth year

Elana Gordon, healthcare journalist and founding member of WHYY's "The Pulse" podcast, will lead the informative tour, sharing how past epidemics and treatments have informed present-day understandings of disease, healthcare and society.

Expect to visit unique historical sites in Philly and listen to obscure readings from the past.

According to Atlas Obscura, the tour includes "a hidden moat, a sinister set of keys, some coffee, a few founding fathers and several trailblazing women."

As to what that means, your guess is as good as ours. Sounds intriguing, though.

The tour will start at noon at the Benjamin Rush Garden in Old City. Tickets to attend are $20.

A Walk Through Plagues, Madness, and Medicine in Philadelphia

Sunday, July 29
Noon to 2 p.m. | $20 per person
Starting at the Benjamin Rush Garden
143 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more History Medicines Philadelphia Health Tours

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers trade Justin Anderson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for Mike Muscala
071918_Mike-Muscala_usat

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Phillies

It doesn't seem like Phillies will have to wait long for another shot at Machado
071918_Machado_usat

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.