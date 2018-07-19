Join Atlas Obscura for 'A Walk Through Plagues, Madness, and Medicine'

On Sunday, July 29, learn something new on a walking tour through Philadelphia focused on the rise of modern medicine and psychiatry in the city.

The event was put together by popular travel website Atlas Obscura, which specializes in highlighting strange, hidden places across the globe, so you know it's going to be wacky, weird and wonderful.

Elana Gordon, healthcare journalist and founding member of WHYY's "The Pulse" podcast, will lead the informative tour, sharing how past epidemics and treatments have informed present-day understandings of disease, healthcare and society.



Expect to visit unique historical sites in Philly and listen to obscure readings from the past.

According to Atlas Obscura, the tour includes "a hidden moat, a sinister set of keys, some coffee, a few founding fathers and several trailblazing women."

As to what that means, your guess is as good as ours. Sounds intriguing, though.

The tour will start at noon at the Benjamin Rush Garden in Old City. Tickets to attend are $20.

Sunday, July 29

Noon to 2 p.m. | $20 per person

Starting at the Benjamin Rush Garden

143 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106