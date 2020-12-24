More News:

December 24, 2020

Philly man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at officer in Kingsessing

By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia.attempted.murder.police.original.png Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Devon Smith, 19, is charged with attempted murder and other offense after allegedly firing a gun at a police officer in Southwest Philly.

The 19-year-old man who investigators say allegedly shot at a Philadelphia police officer responding to a domestic call in Southwest Philly on Tuesday night has been charged with attempted murder and related offenses.

The incident resulted non-serious injuries to one police officer, who was treated for gunpowder burns to his face, District Attorney Larry Krasner said

The injured officer was one of two police who had responded to a home on the 1200 block of South 56th Street in the Kingsessing neighborhood at 10:40 p.m., the district attorney's office said. 

When they encountered Devon Smith, 19, he had both hands in his pockets and investigators said he appeared to have a gun. Smith then allegedly fired a shot at one of the officers, who was approaching him. The bullet missed but the discharge resulted in the burns to the cop's face, authorities said.

"Anyone who would fire a shot at a police officer is someone who has no business owning a gun," Krasner said in a statement. "Our officers should not have to contend with a city and nation that has more guns than people. I once again call on local and national leaders to keep all of our communities safe by stringently restricting the manufacture and commerce of deadly firearms,"

Smith is charged him with attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a police officer and related offenses.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

