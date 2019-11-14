More Health:

November 14, 2019

Babies' frequent hiccups may be tied to brain development, scientists say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Children's Health Babies
Why do babies hiccup so much? Daniel Reche/Pexels.com

Hiccups may help babies learn to regulate breathing, researchers say.

Hiccups are a nuisance, especially when they show up at an embarrassing moment, or they won't dissipate easily. But the reason they happen has been something of a mystery. 

A new study from the University College London suggests that as newborn babies our hiccups help the brain learn to regulate breathing.

In the study, published in the journal Clinical Neurophysiology, researchers used brain scans of newborn infants to better understand why fetuses and newborn babies hiccup so much. Fetuses start to experience hiccups as early as nine weeks gestational age and pre-term infants spends about 1% of their day hiccuping.

"A hiccup occurs when the brain sends a signal for the diaphragm to shift forcefully downward, suddenly pulling a lot of air into the back of the throat," Harvard Health explains. The 'hic' sound of the hiccup is caused by a part of the throat closing temporarily.

"The activity resulting from a hiccup may be helping the baby's brain to learn how to monitor the breathing muscles so that eventually breathing can be [voluntarily] controlled by moving the diaphragm up and down," the study's senior author, Dr. Lorenzo Fabrizi said in a statement.

"When we are born, the circuits which process body sensations are not fully developed, so the establishment of such networks is a crucial developmental milestone for newborns." 

Researchers included 13 newborn infants in the study. Some of the babies were full-term while others pre-term. Gestational ages ranged from 30 to 42 weeks. 

They used electroencephalography (EEG) electrodes on the top of the head and movement sensors on the upper body to analyze the relationship between brain activity and hiccups.

When the diaphragm muscle contracted during a hiccup, there were three corresponding large brainwaves, researchers found. The third brainwave makes the connection between the sound of the hiccup and the movement of the diaphragm. All the hiccups occurred while the babies were either awake or engaged in active sleep.

"The muscle contraction of a hiccup is quite big – it's good for the developing brain because it suddenly gives a big boost of input, which helps the brain cells to all link together for representing that particular body part," Research Associate Kimberly Whitehead, the study's lead author told CNN.

She added, "Our findings have prompted us to wonder whether hiccups in adults, which appear to be mainly a nuisance, may in fact [be] a vestigial reflex, left over from infancy when it had an important function."

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Children's Health Babies Philadelphia Infants Pregnancy Studies United Kingdom Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks
111419CarsonWentzTomBrady

Politics

Former 'Philly Drag Wars' winner Pissi Myles goes viral at first day of impeachment hearings
impeachment hearings drag queen

Women's Health

Still getting acne as an adult? There are ways to prevent it
Adult acne treatment options

Phillies

Phillies looking to trade away several veteran pieces, report says
062418_Franco-Phils_usat

Food & Drink

Tired Hands Brewing named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade
Carroll - Tired Hands Brewing Company

Holiday

There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year
City Hall Philly Holiday Tree

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved